GRADUATE TRAINEES

May 13, 2021

6 GRADUATE TRAINEES REQUIRED in the following areas:

1 in Zululand & King Cetshwayo,
1 in uMkhanyakude,
1 Ethekwini and iLembe,
1 in uMgungundlovu & uThukela,
1 in uGu and Harry Gwala and
1 in uMzinyathi and Amajuba

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • Diploma/Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.
  • No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the Zimele Traders grant in each shop/ spaza
  • Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve
  • Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor

Desired Skills:

  • diploma

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position