6 GRADUATE TRAINEES REQUIRED in the following areas:
1 in Zululand & King Cetshwayo,
1 in uMkhanyakude,
1 Ethekwini and iLembe,
1 in uMgungundlovu & uThukela,
1 in uGu and Harry Gwala and
1 in uMzinyathi and Amajuba
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Diploma/Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.
- No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the Zimele Traders grant in each shop/ spaza
- Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve
- Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor
