GRADUATE TRAINEES

6 GRADUATE TRAINEES REQUIRED in the following areas:

1 in Zululand & King Cetshwayo,

1 in uMkhanyakude,

1 Ethekwini and iLembe,

1 in uMgungundlovu & uThukela,

1 in uGu and Harry Gwala and

1 in uMzinyathi and Amajuba

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Diploma/Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.

No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme

POSITION OUTPUTS

Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the Zimele Traders grant in each shop/ spaza

Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve

Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor

Desired Skills:

diploma

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

