Human Resources Supervisor (Generalist)

Minimum requirements:
- HR Management Diploma/Degree
- Minimum of 3 5 years relevant experience, preferably in a Metal & Engineering Industries sector (Bargaining counsel)
- Technical knowledge of HR practices /policies related to employment, recruitment, and selection within Lesotho.
- Understanding and experience dealing with Lesotho Labour Code – Non-Negotiable.
- Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Knowledge of SAP
- Excellent planning, organisational, analytical, and decision-making skills.
- Good oral and written communication skills.
- Confidentiality, tact, and discretion when dealing with people.
- Ability to manage and make decision individually.
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Recruitment and selection
- Compile requisition/s to engage get them approved by all relevant parties and draft adverts for distribution.
- Source applicants for vacant positions by advertising internal/external.
- Compile shortlist and assist managers with interviewing applicants.
- Perform background checks on suitable candidates.
- HR administration and management reports:
- Maintain personnel records.
- Perform the HR hiring/transfer/promotion and separation process.
- Ensure all benefit forms are completed.
- Ensure the termination process is done including exit interviews.
- Prepare monthly reports i.e., Headcount, Human Capital Development, and Human Capital Report
- Prepare and submit Employment Equity Report.
- Training and development:
- Assist with all training needs and maintain training records.
- Advise employees on work matters and career development.
- Induction of new employees
- Communication:
- Ensure all employees are adequately informed on subjects that are important to them.