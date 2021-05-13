Human Resources Supervisor (Generalist)

Minimum requirements:

HR Management Diploma/Degree

Minimum of 3 5 years relevant experience, preferably in a Metal & Engineering Industries sector (Bargaining counsel)

Technical knowledge of HR practices /policies related to employment, recruitment, and selection within Lesotho.

Understanding and experience dealing with Lesotho Labour Code – Non-Negotiable.

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Knowledge of SAP

Excellent planning, organisational, analytical, and decision-making skills.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Confidentiality, tact, and discretion when dealing with people.

Ability to manage and make decision individually.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Recruitment and selection

Compile requisition/s to engage get them approved by all relevant parties and draft adverts for distribution.

Source applicants for vacant positions by advertising internal/external.

Compile shortlist and assist managers with interviewing applicants.

Perform background checks on suitable candidates.

HR administration and management reports: Maintain personnel records. Perform the HR hiring/transfer/promotion and separation process. Ensure all benefit forms are completed. Ensure the termination process is done including exit interviews. Prepare monthly reports i.e., Headcount, Human Capital Development, and Human Capital Report Prepare and submit Employment Equity Report.

Training and development: Assist with all training needs and maintain training records. Advise employees on work matters and career development. Induction of new employees

Communication: Ensure all employees are adequately informed on subjects that are important to them.



Learn more/Apply for this position