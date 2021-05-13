Human Resources Supervisor (Generalist)

May 13, 2021

Minimum requirements:

  • HR Management Diploma/Degree
  • Minimum of 3 5 years relevant experience, preferably in a Metal & Engineering Industries sector (Bargaining counsel)
  • Technical knowledge of HR practices /policies related to employment, recruitment, and selection within Lesotho.
  • Understanding and experience dealing with Lesotho Labour Code – Non-Negotiable.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Knowledge of SAP
  • Excellent planning, organisational, analytical, and decision-making skills.
  • Good oral and written communication skills.
  • Confidentiality, tact, and discretion when dealing with people.
  • Ability to manage and make decision individually.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Recruitment and selection
  • Compile requisition/s to engage get them approved by all relevant parties and draft adverts for distribution.
  • Source applicants for vacant positions by advertising internal/external.
  • Compile shortlist and assist managers with interviewing applicants.
  • Perform background checks on suitable candidates.
  • HR administration and management reports:
    • Maintain personnel records.
    • Perform the HR hiring/transfer/promotion and separation process.
    • Ensure all benefit forms are completed.
    • Ensure the termination process is done including exit interviews.
    • Prepare monthly reports i.e., Headcount, Human Capital Development, and Human Capital Report
    • Prepare and submit Employment Equity Report.
  • Training and development:
    • Assist with all training needs and maintain training records.
    • Advise employees on work matters and career development.
    • Induction of new employees
  • Communication:
    • Ensure all employees are adequately informed on subjects that are important to them.

