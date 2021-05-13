Implementation Admin Officer at Business Partners

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfill the following requirements:

Maintenance of an effective filing system for the security files in the strong room which will include access to the strong room, the retrieval of files and the filing of documents and files.

Maintenance of an effective archive system, which will include the destruction of files, including management of external service providers attending thereto (If applicable).

Attending to the surrendering, cancellation and substitution of securities which will include issuing instructions to attorneys and the maintenance of a proper follow up system.

Handling of client queries.

General administrative duties.

The successful candidate should have:

Matric with a minimum of 3 years of work experience in a financial institution or law firm.

Competencies:

Working with People

Adhering to Principles

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Business Partners Limited offers market related remuneration.

Desired Skills:

Administrative

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Admin Clerk

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Business Partners Limited, South Africa’s leading specialist risk financier for small and medium enterprises, is offering an exciting career opportunity for an Admin Officer, at its Support Services Implementation Division in the Cape Town office.

We are passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.

*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be

