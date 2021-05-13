Inbound German-Speaking Customer Service Consultant

We are seeking a German speaking Customer Service Consultant, who will provide excellent service to students for a Global Education Company.

Work from home or at one of our centre’s around the country.

Must be fluent in German and able to write in German.

Full Training will be provided.

Should you wish to work from home, you will need a UPS, as well as a Fibre line.

Please send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

eager to learn

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Global Service Provider

