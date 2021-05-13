DUR001285 IT ADMINISTRATOR (KZN – Pinetown)
Purpose of the Job:
Industrial manufacturing company are looking for an experienced candidate to overseeing day to day IT queries in-house.
Required Qualifications
1. IT Degree/Diploma
Technical Competencies & Experience:
1. Min of 3 years experience in a corporate IT Department
2. General hardware & network knowledge
3. Working knowledge of AutoCAD Inventor – advantageous
4. Knowledge of Syspro or similar ERP highly advantageous
5. Infrastructure
6. Training & improvements
7. IT Support
8. Troubleshooting & fault-finding, with proven methodologies
9. Software management
Behavioural Competencies:
1. Leader
2. Logical & Problem-solver
3. Ambitious
4. High EQ
5. Good communicator
6. Interpersonal & relational skills
7. Attention to detail
8. Able to multi-task
Remuneration:
Market – related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.