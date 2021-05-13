IT Administrator

DUR001285 IT ADMINISTRATOR (KZN – Pinetown)

Purpose of the Job:

Industrial manufacturing company are looking for an experienced candidate to overseeing day to day IT queries in-house.

Required Qualifications

1. IT Degree/Diploma

Technical Competencies & Experience:

1. Min of 3 years experience in a corporate IT Department

2. General hardware & network knowledge

3. Working knowledge of AutoCAD Inventor – advantageous

4. Knowledge of Syspro or similar ERP highly advantageous

5. Infrastructure

6. Training & improvements

7. IT Support

8. Troubleshooting & fault-finding, with proven methodologies

9. Software management

Behavioural Competencies:

1. Leader

2. Logical & Problem-solver

3. Ambitious

4. High EQ

5. Good communicator

6. Interpersonal & relational skills

7. Attention to detail

8. Able to multi-task

Remuneration:

Market – related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

