Junior QA Engineer (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A proactive & deadline-driven Junior QA Engineer with strong Automation skills is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions to join its Cape Town team. Your core role will be to perform Testing as well as develop and maintain the automation code in accordance with specifications and agreed timescales. You will require a BTech/NDip. In IT/Computer Science/Engineering, be ISTQB Certified with at least 1 years Testing experience specifically Automation. You will also require experience with Python and/or Java, JMeter, SOAPUI, Selenium, Junit, Jenkins, TeamCity, GitLab, GitHub, Bitbucket, Git Flow, Agile, Waterfall and SQL. Please note this is a 12-Month Contract role.DUTIES:Manual Testing –

Requirement Analysis.

Create test plans and test scripts.

Execute test plans,

Identify and analyse defects.

Log defects and track defect resolution.

Create and maintain Automation test cases.

Maintain quality assurance environment.

Perform manual feature testing.

Test Automation –

Design, develop, document and implement Test Automation solutions.

Collaborate with team members to improve the companys engineering tools.

Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation.

Perform Unit Testing.

Troubleshooting, support, problem solving and analysis for users.

Compliance with procedures and processes.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

BTech Degree/National Diploma Information Technology / Computer Science / Engineering.

ISTQB Certification.

Skills/Experience –

1 Years formal Testing experience.

1+ Test Automation Engineering experience.

Software Testing experience.

Python and/or Java (or a similar language); J-Meter (or any other Performance Testing tools); SOAPUI (or any API Testing tool); Selenium (or any Front-end testing tool); J-unit (or any Unit Testing tool) and Scripting language.

Deployment Tools e.g., Jenkins, TeamCity, etc.

Integration with code repositories e.g., GitLab, GitHub, Bitbucket, etc.

Knowledge and implementation of branching and merging strategies – Git Flow, Trunk-based development, etc.

Expertise in software development methodologies – Agile, Waterfall.

SQL.

Advantageous –

DevOps, CI/CD experience.

Cloud exposure – Amazon, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud.

Container deployment, scaling, management, etc. (Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, etc.).

Experience in Telecommunications industry.

