Junior Technician – Milk Powder Plant at Headhunters

Our client is currently looking for an Junior Technician to join their Milk Powder team at their operation in Humansdorp.
Requirements:
- Suitable tertiary qualification required.
- A 2-3 years previous maintenance experience, ideally in a dairy OR food and beverages environment
- Knowledge of instrumentation and strong mechanical abilities preferable.
- Familiar with food safety standards is advantageous.
- Candidate will be required to work shift and will be required to be on standby duty and work overtime when required.