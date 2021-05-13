Junior Technician – Milk Powder Plant at Headhunters

Our client is currently looking for an Junior Technician to join their Milk Powder team at their operation in Humansdorp.

Requirements:

  • Suitable tertiary qualification required.
  • A 2-3 years previous maintenance experience, ideally in a dairy OR food and beverages environment
  • Knowledge of instrumentation and strong mechanical abilities preferable.
  • Familiar with food safety standards is advantageous.
  • Candidate will be required to work shift and will be required to be on standby duty and work overtime when required.

Learn more/Apply for this position