Junior Technician – Milk Powder Plant at Headhunters

Our client is currently looking for an Junior Technician to join their Milk Powder team at their operation in Humansdorp.

Requirements:

Suitable tertiary qualification required.

A 2-3 years previous maintenance experience, ideally in a dairy OR food and beverages environment

Knowledge of instrumentation and strong mechanical abilities preferable.

Familiar with food safety standards is advantageous.

Candidate will be required to work shift and will be required to be on standby duty and work overtime when required.

