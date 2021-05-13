MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANT

JOB DESCRIPTION

Compiling Management Reports

Budgeting & Forecasting

Cost Saving & Profitability Studies

Financial Planning & Analysis

Debtor management

Stakeholder Engagement

System Implementation & Streamlining of Processes

Performance & Risk Management

Management of client & supplier relationships

Financial audits

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Minimum CIMA qualification with at least 7-10 years’ corporate work experience,

preferably in construction or mining environment.

Excellent analytical and numerical abilities with sound business knowledge.

Accuracy and an eye for detail.

Computer literate in Word, Excel and Outlook.

Must be professional, self-motivated and reliable.

Must have strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Must agree to credit checks, criminal clearance and qualification verification.

Must have own transport and be willing to travel to sites.

Desired Skills:

Vlookup

Outlook

Business Knowledge

Communication Skills

Financial Accounting

Accounting management

CIMA

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Minerals, Peat & Salt Mining

More than 10 years Cost & Management Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is an opencast mining service contractor, committed to giving the best service benefit to clients, maintaining unimpeachable standard ethics and integrity, thereby undertake all activities with the highest regard for safety by achieving the maximum potential of all employees as well as maintaining and operating current plan to achieve optimum utilisation.

