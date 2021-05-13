MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANT

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Compiling Management Reports
- Budgeting & Forecasting
- Cost Saving & Profitability Studies
- Financial Planning & Analysis
- Debtor management
- Stakeholder Engagement
- System Implementation & Streamlining of Processes
- Performance & Risk Management
- Management of client & supplier relationships
- Financial audits
QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum CIMA qualification with at least 7-10 years’ corporate work experience,
preferably in construction or mining environment.
- Excellent analytical and numerical abilities with sound business knowledge.
- Accuracy and an eye for detail.
- Computer literate in Word, Excel and Outlook.
- Must be professional, self-motivated and reliable.
- Must have strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Must agree to credit checks, criminal clearance and qualification verification.
- Must have own transport and be willing to travel to sites.
Desired Skills:
- Vlookup
- Outlook
- Business Knowledge
- Communication Skills
- Financial Accounting
- Accounting management
- CIMA
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Minerals, Peat & Salt Mining
- More than 10 years Cost & Management Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is an opencast mining service contractor, committed to giving the best service benefit to clients, maintaining unimpeachable standard ethics and integrity, thereby undertake all activities with the highest regard for safety by achieving the maximum potential of all employees as well as maintaining and operating current plan to achieve optimum utilisation.