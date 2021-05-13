Managing Director

Qualifications required:
- Must have completed tertiary qualifications (Diploma or Degree)
- MBA is advantageous
Skills and experience required:
- Minimum of 8 – 10 years experience within the Automotive industry
- 5 8 years in a DP/GM/MD position
- Excellent planning and organising skills
- Ability to identify and solve problems
- People management and development experience
- Strong financial and business acumen
- Business savvy and business minded
Job description:
- Drive and ensure that budgeted profits are met by managing operating costs
- Focus on and ensure top quality customer service
- Manage continuous training and development of staff
- Lead and manage day to day business performance
- Develop and implement strategies and processes
- Develop and implement financial risk management strategies and processes
- Cost saving initiatives
- Contract and relationship management with clients
- Business planning
- Quality assurance
- Ensure compliance to legislative changes
Visit our website to see other opportunities.
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within one week. We will keep your details on file for future positions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Quarterly Incentive Bonus