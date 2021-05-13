Managing Director

Qualifications required:

Must have completed tertiary qualifications (Diploma or Degree)

MBA is advantageous

Skills and experience required:

Minimum of 8 – 10 years experience within the Automotive industry

5 8 years in a DP/GM/MD position

Excellent planning and organising skills

Ability to identify and solve problems

People management and development experience

Strong financial and business acumen

Business savvy and business minded

Job description:

Drive and ensure that budgeted profits are met by managing operating costs

Focus on and ensure top quality customer service

Manage continuous training and development of staff

Lead and manage day to day business performance

Develop and implement strategies and processes

Develop and implement financial risk management strategies and processes

Cost saving initiatives

Contract and relationship management with clients

Business planning

Quality assurance

Ensure compliance to legislative changes

Employer & Job Benefits:

Quarterly Incentive Bonus

