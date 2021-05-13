Millwright at Shatterprufe

A vacancy for a Millwright has arisen at our Shatterprufe Ga-rankuwa plant. This is an Artisan position reporting to the Engineering Co-ordinator.
Main job purpose:
To support manufacturing site during continuous shift operation on all technical issues (process, mechanical and electrical) with the primary aim to maintain machine availability and improve uptime.
Main Objective:
- To carry out inspections on running machinery and equipment in order to prevent unnecessary downtime.
- To ensure adherence to all safety rules and regulations by all personnel and contractors on site to ensure a safe working environment.
- ? To participate in problem solving workshops and process improvement discussions to support MDW and the drive for continuous improvement.
- To ensure preventative maintenance is effectively carried out to prevent downtime and support production efficiency.
- To identify, verify and analyse reasons for downtime through root cause analysis and implementations of corrective actions to repair the fault in order to ensure timeous resumption of production.
Critical job requirements:
Qualification(s):
- Grade 12.
- Certified Artisan (Trade Tested) Millwright.
- N5-N6 or equivalent in Electrical Engineering (Desirable).
Knowledge:
- PC and Network integration.
- Understanding of OHSACT.
- Stick welding.
- Understanding of Engineering processes and principles (hydraulics, pneumatics, robotics).
- PLC Fault Diagnosis and SCADA Systems.
- Welding Fault Diagnosis and SCADA Systems.
Skills:
- Self-driven and motivated.
- Able to work optimally under pressure.
- Interpersonal skills and able to work in a team.
- Problem Solving Technique.
- Analytical Skills.
Experience:
- Working in a production environment.
- 5 years post apprenticeship experience in electrical & mechanical Engineering.
- 3 years’ experience in a manufacturing environment.
Desired Skills:
- Trade Tested Millwright
- Millwright Artisan
- PLC Fault Diagnosis
- SCADA Systems
- Hydraulics
- Pneumatics
- Robotics
- Production
- Manufacturing environment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund