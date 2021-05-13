Millwright at Shatterprufe

May 13, 2021

A vacancy for a Millwright has arisen at our Shatterprufe Ga-rankuwa plant. This is an Artisan position reporting to the Engineering Co-ordinator.

Main job purpose:
To support manufacturing site during continuous shift operation on all technical issues (process, mechanical and electrical) with the primary aim to maintain machine availability and improve uptime.

Main Objective:

  • To carry out inspections on running machinery and equipment in order to prevent unnecessary downtime.
  • To ensure adherence to all safety rules and regulations by all personnel and contractors on site to ensure a safe working environment.
  • ? To participate in problem solving workshops and process improvement discussions to support MDW and the drive for continuous improvement.
  • To ensure preventative maintenance is effectively carried out to prevent downtime and support production efficiency.
  • To identify, verify and analyse reasons for downtime through root cause analysis and implementations of corrective actions to repair the fault in order to ensure timeous resumption of production.

Critical job requirements:
Qualification(s):

  • Grade 12.
  • Certified Artisan (Trade Tested) Millwright.
  • N5-N6 or equivalent in Electrical Engineering (Desirable).

Knowledge:

  • PC and Network integration.
  • Understanding of OHSACT.
  • Stick welding.
  • Understanding of Engineering processes and principles (hydraulics, pneumatics, robotics).
  • PLC Fault Diagnosis and SCADA Systems.
  • Welding Fault Diagnosis and SCADA Systems.

Skills:

  • Self-driven and motivated.
  • Able to work optimally under pressure.
  • Interpersonal skills and able to work in a team.
  • Problem Solving Technique.
  • Analytical Skills.

Experience:

  • Working in a production environment.
  • 5 years post apprenticeship experience in electrical & mechanical Engineering.
  • 3 years’ experience in a manufacturing environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Trade Tested Millwright
  • Millwright Artisan
  • PLC Fault Diagnosis
  • SCADA Systems
  • Hydraulics
  • Pneumatics
  • Robotics
  • Production
  • Manufacturing environment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

