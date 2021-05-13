Millwright at Shatterprufe

A vacancy for a Millwright has arisen at our Shatterprufe Ga-rankuwa plant. This is an Artisan position reporting to the Engineering Co-ordinator.

Main job purpose:

To support manufacturing site during continuous shift operation on all technical issues (process, mechanical and electrical) with the primary aim to maintain machine availability and improve uptime.

Main Objective:

To carry out inspections on running machinery and equipment in order to prevent unnecessary downtime.

To ensure adherence to all safety rules and regulations by all personnel and contractors on site to ensure a safe working environment.

? To participate in problem solving workshops and process improvement discussions to support MDW and the drive for continuous improvement.

To ensure preventative maintenance is effectively carried out to prevent downtime and support production efficiency.

To identify, verify and analyse reasons for downtime through root cause analysis and implementations of corrective actions to repair the fault in order to ensure timeous resumption of production.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Certified Artisan (Trade Tested) Millwright.

N5-N6 or equivalent in Electrical Engineering (Desirable).

Knowledge:

PC and Network integration.

Understanding of OHSACT.

Stick welding.

Understanding of Engineering processes and principles (hydraulics, pneumatics, robotics).

PLC Fault Diagnosis and SCADA Systems.

Welding Fault Diagnosis and SCADA Systems.

Skills:

Self-driven and motivated.

Able to work optimally under pressure.

Interpersonal skills and able to work in a team.

Problem Solving Technique.

Problem Solving Techniques.

Analytical Skills.

Experience:

Working in a production environment.

5 years post apprenticeship experience in electrical & mechanical Engineering.

3 years’ experience in a manufacturing environment.

Desired Skills:

Trade Tested Millwright

Millwright Artisan

PLC Fault Diagnosis

SCADA Systems

Hydraulics

Pneumatics

Robotics

Production

Manufacturing environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

