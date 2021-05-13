National Managing Diretor

Qualifications required:

3 year tertiary qualification (Diploma or Degree)

Complete MBA is advantageous

Skills and experience required:

Minimum of 10 years experience within the Automotive industry

Minimum of 5 8 years in a DP/GM/MD position

Applicants must have been a DP/ GM / DP for more than one dealership at a time encompassing the workshop and sales

Excellent leadership skills

Proven track record with automotive dealerships

Ability to identify and solve problems

People management and development experience

Strong business acumen

Job description:

Manage the overall efficiency and effective running of 2 dealerships

Ensure dealership is accurately recording movement of stock and any other sales

Develop and implement strategies and processes from head office

Drive and ensure that budgeted profits are met by managing operating costs

Focus on and ensure top quality customer service

Manage continuous training and development of staff

Lead and manage day to day business performance

Develop and implement financial risk management strategies and processes

Improve and implement cost saving initiatives

Contract and relationship management with clients

Business planning

Quality assurance

Ensure compliance to legislative changes

Employer & Job Benefits:

Quarterly incentive

