National Managing Diretor

May 13, 2021

Qualifications required:

  • 3 year tertiary qualification (Diploma or Degree)
  • Complete MBA is advantageous

Skills and experience required:

  • Minimum of 10 years experience within the Automotive industry
  • Minimum of 5 8 years in a DP/GM/MD position
  • Applicants must have been a DP/ GM / DP for more than one dealership at a time encompassing the workshop and sales
  • Excellent leadership skills
  • Proven track record with automotive dealerships
  • Ability to identify and solve problems
  • People management and development experience
  • Strong business acumen

Job description:

  • Manage the overall efficiency and effective running of 2 dealerships
  • Ensure dealership is accurately recording movement of stock and any other sales
  • Develop and implement strategies and processes from head office
  • Drive and ensure that budgeted profits are met by managing operating costs
  • Focus on and ensure top quality customer service
  • Manage continuous training and development of staff
  • Lead and manage day to day business performance
  • Develop and implement financial risk management strategies and processes
  • Improve and implement cost saving initiatives
  • Contract and relationship management with clients
  • Business planning
  • Quality assurance
  • Ensure compliance to legislative changes

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Quarterly incentive

