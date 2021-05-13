National Managing Diretor

Qualifications required:
- 3 year tertiary qualification (Diploma or Degree)
- Complete MBA is advantageous
Skills and experience required:
- Minimum of 10 years experience within the Automotive industry
- Minimum of 5 8 years in a DP/GM/MD position
- Applicants must have been a DP/ GM / DP for more than one dealership at a time encompassing the workshop and sales
- Excellent leadership skills
- Proven track record with automotive dealerships
- Ability to identify and solve problems
- People management and development experience
- Strong business acumen
Job description:
- Manage the overall efficiency and effective running of 2 dealerships
- Ensure dealership is accurately recording movement of stock and any other sales
- Develop and implement strategies and processes from head office
- Drive and ensure that budgeted profits are met by managing operating costs
- Focus on and ensure top quality customer service
- Manage continuous training and development of staff
- Lead and manage day to day business performance
- Develop and implement financial risk management strategies and processes
- Improve and implement cost saving initiatives
- Contract and relationship management with clients
- Business planning
- Quality assurance
- Ensure compliance to legislative changes
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Quarterly incentive