Operations Manager (Moving/ Logistics) at Headhunters

A professional international moving company, providing quality moving and relocation services is looking for an experienced Operations Manager to join their team.

This position will be based in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Responsibilities:

Oversee all aspects of removal operations including (but not limited to): managing warehouse facility, apportioning work duties to staff on a daily basis, oversight of vehicles.

Liaison with shipping lines and airlines to oversee bookings and resolve problems, monitoring customs clearance process in port/airport to ensure smooth and prompt clearances.

Overseeing daily operational activities at clients premises, undertake pre-move removal surveys as required.

Deputise for Branch Manager as required.

Undertake broader management training as required and when appropriate.

Skills needed:

Must be flexible, a lateral thinker, show initiative, organised, responsive and personable.

Must be able to demonstrate that they are a natural problem solver

Be able to manage a workforce of 30+ staff

Good computer and communication skills

Be able to work under sustained pressure

Must be fully hands on this role CANNOT be delegated to other staff

Be prepared to work all day in the warehouse or on site. This is NOT an office based role.

Have good interpersonal skills, be a motivator but also be strict when required.

Experience:

5-10 years work experience in similar activities

Experience in a removal company would be preferred but we will accept candidates with a logistics/transport background

Similar experience in another African country would be an advantage

No formal entry qualifications are needed but candidates must be educated to at least secondary level with some industry specific qualifications. To obtain a Work Permit to work overseas evidence of a good and relevant education is required

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

