Portflio Sales Specialist – Asset Management

If you are an internal salesperson in the financial services sector, ideally asset management, and strongly believe that you could do a lot more to advance in your career, then this position is for you. With this role you will create qualified meetings, close new business and grow client relationships and existing revenue base for a US-Based company, dealing with US-Based clients.

The candidate will interact with clients in multiple channels with primary emphasis on Registered Investment Advisor and Independent Broker Dealer channels. The candidate will be required to have an intimate knowledge of both our investment products and our portfolio construction tools and be able to explain in detail to potential clients how the investment process works to generate returns – Training will be provided.

The compensation structure will consist of a salary in Rands and commissions paid in US dollars.

Job Function and Responsibilities

Identify and profile clients through calling efforts, email campaigns, social media and referrals?

Work with marketing to qualify leads and assess fit

Run the whole sales process; discovery, demos, solution creation, contract and negotiation

Manage and nurture a pipeline of leads

Increase assets through upselling, cross selling and managing churn

Articulate product offering

Deliver value-add services via the company’s tools offering

Qualifications

Ability to build and expand relationships with opportunistic list of prospects

Understanding of Exchange Traded Funds and Seperately Managed Accounts

Ability to learn and demonstrate industry and product knowledge by understanding the competition, the client and marketplace

Excellent written, telephone and presentation skills

Strong experience with social media

Licenses: Minimum requirement Series 7 and 63 – training and exams to be completed through the company.

Ideally, candidates should already be in possession of their RE1 and RE5 qaulifications.

Please note that this role has working hours of 1pm to 9pm!

Desired Skills:

Sales

Sales Development

Strategic Selling

asset management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

