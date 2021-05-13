Portfolio Manager Residential/Commercial

We have a Portfolio Manager Residential/Commercial vacancy at one of our clients in the property management industry in Pretoria. RNeg

Job Purpose

The purpose of the job is to manage a portfolio of assets (buildings) financially and operationally to achieve the business objectives and strategies.

Effectively manage and coordinate teams to achieve the strategic and operational goals.

Qualifications & Experience

3-5 Years experience in a Property environment (preferably Property management) and in a Management role.

Tertiary qualification suitable to the Property environment (Preferrable).

Estate Agencies Affairs Board Competency Certificate (NQF Level 4).

Fidelity Fund Certificate Full Status

MS Office skills required

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

Continuous improvement of the portfolios financial and operational performance

Increase of income and decrease of vacancies

Operationally manage buildings in line with business standards in a cost-efficient manner

Maximize collection of arrears to create optimal cashflow

Build relationships with tenants, internal and external stakeholders

Staff Management

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position