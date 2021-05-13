Production Manager at De Nada Avo (Pty) Ltd

May 13, 2021

Reporting to the Operations Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for assisting the Operations managers in the management of the Ripe For You facility, in actioning all necessary procedures and protocols, in executing and maintaining Maintenance, health and safety and food safety policies and in production and productivity management.

Qualifications and Expertise

  • 5 -7 years’ experience in production within the FMCG industry
  • Diploma in Production or productivity management
  • Sound working Knowledge of ERP system (D365/AX)
  • Fully computer literate (MS Office / PowerPoint)

Knowledge

  • Production planning
  • Productivity and performance management
  • Food safety systems
  • Maintenance

Skills

  • Multitasking
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Good interpersonal relationship skills
  • Maintaining excellence under pressure
  • Organizational skills
  • Leadership skills

Attitude/Behaviour

  • Good communicator
  • Motivational
  • Strong belief in teamwork
  • Patience
  • Accountability

