Production Manager at De Nada Avo (Pty) Ltd

Reporting to the Operations Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for assisting the Operations managers in the management of the Ripe For You facility, in actioning all necessary procedures and protocols, in executing and maintaining Maintenance, health and safety and food safety policies and in production and productivity management.

Qualifications and Expertise

5 -7 years’ experience in production within the FMCG industry

Diploma in Production or productivity management

Sound working Knowledge of ERP system (D365/AX)

Fully computer literate (MS Office / PowerPoint)

Knowledge

Production planning

Productivity and performance management

Food safety systems

Maintenance

Skills

Multitasking

Excellent communication skills

Good interpersonal relationship skills

Maintaining excellence under pressure

Organizational skills

Leadership skills

Attitude/Behaviour

Good communicator

Motivational

Strong belief in teamwork

Patience

Accountability

