Production Trainee at Twinsaver

MAIN PURPOSE:

In Service trainee progression into a line function as a production trainee who is to be deployed as a relief into all operating positions in production PM4 ,including paper machine operation as well as stock preparation operation

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Site specific training – be able to apply technical knowledge and gained from practical knowledge through in-depth understanding of the process and equipment functionalities

Understand the manufacturing process with specified parameters in all areas of the plant; including SOP’s; and Quality Spec’s for the various grades of Tissue.

Understand the Control systems

Be able to conduct all Wet End and Dry End Testing

Understand the Chemistry/Mechanical and Thermodynamics in Tissue Manufacturing

Operation of the paper machine on relieve a basis and ultimately be ready to take on this role when vacancy arises

Operation of the stock preparation area on a basis and ultimately be ready to take on this role when vacancy arises

Carries out any adhoc projects within the paper mill assigned.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

Grade12

Registered for Degree/Diploma in Pulp & Paper or Chemical Engineering

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Be able to apply the theory learned in the respective institution

Abilities: Strong communication skills both written and verbal

Be able to work with people from all disciplines

Adapt well to changes in job requirements

Personal Attributes/Qualities: Self Motivated; eager to learn

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

tissue manufacturing

paper manufacturing

Production Management

