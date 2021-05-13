Production Trainee at Twinsaver

MAIN PURPOSE:
In Service trainee progression into a line function as a production trainee who is to be deployed as a relief into all operating positions in production PM4 ,including paper machine operation as well as stock preparation operation
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Site specific training – be able to apply technical knowledge and gained from practical knowledge through in-depth understanding of the process and equipment functionalities
- Understand the manufacturing process with specified parameters in all areas of the plant; including SOP’s; and Quality Spec’s for the various grades of Tissue.
- Understand the Control systems
- Be able to conduct all Wet End and Dry End Testing
- Understand the Chemistry/Mechanical and Thermodynamics in Tissue Manufacturing
- Operation of the paper machine on relieve a basis and ultimately be ready to take on this role when vacancy arises
- Operation of the stock preparation area on a basis and ultimately be ready to take on this role when vacancy arises
- Carries out any adhoc projects within the paper mill assigned.
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade12
- Registered for Degree/Diploma in Pulp & Paper or Chemical Engineering
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Be able to apply the theory learned in the respective institution
- Abilities: Strong communication skills both written and verbal
- Be able to work with people from all disciplines
- Adapt well to changes in job requirements
- Personal Attributes/Qualities: Self Motivated; eager to learn
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- tissue manufacturing
- paper manufacturing
- Production Management