Production Trainee at Twinsaver

May 13, 2021

MAIN PURPOSE:

In Service trainee progression into a line function as a production trainee who is to be deployed as a relief into all operating positions in production PM4 ,including paper machine operation as well as stock preparation operation

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Site specific training – be able to apply technical knowledge and gained from practical knowledge through in-depth understanding of the process and equipment functionalities
  • Understand the manufacturing process with specified parameters in all areas of the plant; including SOP’s; and Quality Spec’s for the various grades of Tissue.
  • Understand the Control systems
  • Be able to conduct all Wet End and Dry End Testing
  • Understand the Chemistry/Mechanical and Thermodynamics in Tissue Manufacturing
  • Operation of the paper machine on relieve a basis and ultimately be ready to take on this role when vacancy arises
  • Operation of the stock preparation area on a basis and ultimately be ready to take on this role when vacancy arises
  • Carries out any adhoc projects within the paper mill assigned.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

  • Grade12
  • Registered for Degree/Diploma in Pulp & Paper or Chemical Engineering

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

  • Be able to apply the theory learned in the respective institution
  • Abilities: Strong communication skills both written and verbal
  • Be able to work with people from all disciplines
  • Adapt well to changes in job requirements
  • Personal Attributes/Qualities: Self Motivated; eager to learn

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.
  • tissue manufacturing
  • paper manufacturing
  • Production Management

