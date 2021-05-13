Project Coordinator at QES

May 13, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Co-Ordinator to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

  • Project Co-Ordinator is required to support the Digital Environment

Tasks

  • Assists the Project Manager during the development of major projects from commencement to completion
  • Monitors progress of the development projects within their area of responsibility and assists the Project Managers’ with the documentation when necessary
  • 50% allocation to each of the Sales Portal and improved Self-service projects
  • Supporting the Project Manager across the Project Lifecycle
  • Engaging with stakeholders in Digital

Qualifications and experience

  • Proven track record of working in a project environment as a Project Co-Ordinator
  • Knowledge of Project governance and project lifecycle requirements
  • Previous experience supporting project activities (Resource Planning, Budget Management, Project Planning)
  • Project Coordinator with 6-10 years’ experience working in Financial Services (prefer Insurance)
  • Project Coordinator experience and qualifications
  • Scrum Master and/or Junior PM Experience and skills, and advantage
  • Sound understanding of system development life-cycle
  • Agile training and experience working in Scrum or Kanban framework (advantageous)
  • Strong interpersonal skills, attention to detail, strong financial/budgeting skills

Competencies

  • Tool knowledge and experience
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • PPO (2 years or more experience using these tools)
  • SharePoint
  • Excel skills
  • MS Projects
  • Stakeholder management
  • Attention to detail
  • Good Communication skills (verbal and writing)
  • Team player

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Support Project Management
  • Microsoft Project
  • Project Controlling
  • Project Coordination

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

