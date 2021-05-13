Project Coordinator at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Co-Ordinator to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Project Co-Ordinator is required to support the Digital Environment

Tasks

Assists the Project Manager during the development of major projects from commencement to completion

Monitors progress of the development projects within their area of responsibility and assists the Project Managers’ with the documentation when necessary

50% allocation to each of the Sales Portal and improved Self-service projects

Supporting the Project Manager across the Project Lifecycle

Engaging with stakeholders in Digital

Qualifications and experience

Proven track record of working in a project environment as a Project Co-Ordinator

Knowledge of Project governance and project lifecycle requirements

Previous experience supporting project activities (Resource Planning, Budget Management, Project Planning)

Project Coordinator with 6-10 years’ experience working in Financial Services (prefer Insurance)

Project Coordinator experience and qualifications

Scrum Master and/or Junior PM Experience and skills, and advantage

Sound understanding of system development life-cycle

Agile training and experience working in Scrum or Kanban framework (advantageous)

Strong interpersonal skills, attention to detail, strong financial/budgeting skills

Competencies

Tool knowledge and experience

Jira

Confluence

PPO (2 years or more experience using these tools)

SharePoint

Excel skills

MS Projects

Stakeholder management

Attention to detail

Good Communication skills (verbal and writing)

Team player

Desired Skills:

Jira

Support Project Management

Microsoft Project

Project Controlling

Project Coordination

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

