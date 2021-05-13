Project Manager

The Role: Essential functions:
- Activity and resource planning to meet the project scope and key deliverables.
- Organizing and motivating a project team with clear and decisive plans.
- Controlling time management by setting realistic deadlines and communicate it to all role-players.
- Cost estimating and developing the budget to meet the project constraints within allocated budget.
- Ensuring customer satisfaction by minimizing uncertainty with clear communications in a timeously fashion.
- Analysing and managing project risk daily.
- Monitoring and reporting progress to internal and external clients.
- Managing reports and necessary documentation for the successful completion of the project.
- Work with vendors.
- Ensure quality control is meet or exceeded as per company policies.
- Ensure SHERQ policies are adhered to as per project requirements.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Grade 12 certificate or equivalent
- National Diploma: Telecommunications or equivalent
- Project Management Professional
- Network related course: A+, N+, CCNA
- Business Certification:
- Advanced Proficiency in Office 365 suite
- Project Management
- Wireless Communication
- Wireless Security
Experience required:
- Function related experience: 5 years
- Leading teams: 5 years
- Project experience: 5 years
- Financial management basics.
- Good understanding of Wireless Communication network elements and underlying process best practices.
- Good understanding of the mining industry and related challenges
Other experience:
- 5 years in Wireless and Digital Radio Communication experience in the mining industry non negotiable
- 5 years in Health and Safety
- 5 years in installing and maintain Solar and Battery backup systems
- 5 years in IT (Microsoft Office 365 and basic network configuration)
- 5 years relevant operational and management experience in business and IT Service Management