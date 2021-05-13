Project Manager – Quantity Surveyor

May 13, 2021

A development/construction company has a Senior Project Manager vacancy available.

The preferred requirements of a project manager are as follows:

  • A degree in quantity surveying – preferably also a registered professional
  • Thorough knowledge of the principles of property development and building
  • 8 to 10 years experience

Skills:

  • Well-versed in construction and engineering principles & practice and elements of the property development process
  • Well – versed in construction law, in particular the JBCC suite of documents
  • Numerate and accurate
  • Discerning of problems relating to the future use of the building
  • Team player with ability to influence and direct desired outcomes

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Quantity Surveying

