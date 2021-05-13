Project Manager – Quantity Surveyor

A development/construction company has a Senior Project Manager vacancy available.
The preferred requirements of a project manager are as follows:
- A degree in quantity surveying – preferably also a registered professional
- Thorough knowledge of the principles of property development and building
- 8 to 10 years experience
Skills:
- Well-versed in construction and engineering principles & practice and elements of the property development process
- Well – versed in construction law, in particular the JBCC suite of documents
- Numerate and accurate
- Discerning of problems relating to the future use of the building
- Team player with ability to influence and direct desired outcomes
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Quantity Surveying