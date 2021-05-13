Project Manager – Quantity Surveyor

A development/construction company has a Senior Project Manager vacancy available.

The preferred requirements of a project manager are as follows:

A degree in quantity surveying – preferably also a registered professional

Thorough knowledge of the principles of property development and building

8 to 10 years experience

Skills:

Well-versed in construction and engineering principles & practice and elements of the property development process

Well – versed in construction law, in particular the JBCC suite of documents

Numerate and accurate

Discerning of problems relating to the future use of the building

Team player with ability to influence and direct desired outcomes

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Quantity Surveying

Learn more/Apply for this position