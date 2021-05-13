The academic services delivery department has an opening for a Public Sector Customer Relationship Manager to join their team.
The successful incumbent will be responsible, however not limited to, the following deliverables:
Administration:
- Ensure the achievement of sales targets
- Creating relationships with all students including international students
- Ensure the achievement of CRM calls per day
- Increase CSI to 80%
- Student Support to 4.5% on class evaluations
- Resolve queries same day unless negotiated otherwise
- Monitor all classes – online and on campus
- Support with Orientation
- Support with Graduation
- Resolve service delivery complaints
- Assist with online activities for students
- Send Secrets of Success messages to all students
- Monitor the day-to-day operations of the student support team
Applicant must have the following skills:
- Trustworthy and reliable;
- Excellent interpersonal skills;
- Analytical and problem solving skills;
- Strong decision-making skills;
- Effective verbal, listening and communication skills;
- Attention to detail and high level of accuracy;
- Excellent MS Office and email skills at a highly proficient level;
- Time management skills.
Key Qualities
- Must be an organised individual;
- Ability to handle stress well and solve problems under pressure;
- Hardworking and reliable;
- Highly professional as the individual will be interacting with students both national and international;
- The individual must be available after hours and weekends when required;
- A team player who is able to motivate and inspire team members.
Qualifications
- 3 years’ prior experience in a similar role;
- Post-graduate degree or higher required.
Desired Skills:
- trustworthy
- target driven
- Effective Decision Making
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree