Public Sector Customer Relationship Manager

The academic services delivery department has an opening for a Public Sector Customer Relationship Manager to join their team.

The successful incumbent will be responsible, however not limited to, the following deliverables:

Administration:

Ensure the achievement of sales targets

Creating relationships with all students including international students

Ensure the achievement of CRM calls per day

Increase CSI to 80%

Student Support to 4.5% on class evaluations

Resolve queries same day unless negotiated otherwise

Monitor all classes – online and on campus

Support with Orientation

Support with Graduation

Resolve service delivery complaints

Assist with online activities for students

Send Secrets of Success messages to all students

Monitor the day-to-day operations of the student support team

Applicant must have the following skills:

Trustworthy and reliable;

Excellent interpersonal skills;

Analytical and problem solving skills;

Strong decision-making skills;

Effective verbal, listening and communication skills;

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy;

Excellent MS Office and email skills at a highly proficient level;

Time management skills.

Key Qualities

Must be an organised individual;

Ability to handle stress well and solve problems under pressure;

Hardworking and reliable;

Highly professional as the individual will be interacting with students both national and international;

The individual must be available after hours and weekends when required;

A team player who is able to motivate and inspire team members.

Qualifications

3 years’ prior experience in a similar role;

Post-graduate degree or higher required.

Desired Skills:

trustworthy

target driven

Effective Decision Making

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position