Public Sector Customer Relationship Manager

May 13, 2021

The academic services delivery department has an opening for a Public Sector Customer Relationship Manager to join their team.

The successful incumbent will be responsible, however not limited to, the following deliverables:

Administration:

  • Ensure the achievement of sales targets
  • Creating relationships with all students including international students
  • Ensure the achievement of CRM calls per day
  • Increase CSI to 80%
  • Student Support to 4.5% on class evaluations
  • Resolve queries same day unless negotiated otherwise
  • Monitor all classes – online and on campus
  • Support with Orientation
  • Support with Graduation
  • Resolve service delivery complaints
  • Assist with online activities for students
  • Send Secrets of Success messages to all students
  • Monitor the day-to-day operations of the student support team

Applicant must have the following skills:

  • Trustworthy and reliable;
  • Excellent interpersonal skills;
  • Analytical and problem solving skills;
  • Strong decision-making skills;
  • Effective verbal, listening and communication skills;
  • Attention to detail and high level of accuracy;
  • Excellent MS Office and email skills at a highly proficient level;
  • Time management skills.

Key Qualities

  • Must be an organised individual;
  • Ability to handle stress well and solve problems under pressure;
  • Hardworking and reliable;
  • Highly professional as the individual will be interacting with students both national and international;
  • The individual must be available after hours and weekends when required;
  • A team player who is able to motivate and inspire team members.

Qualifications

  • 3 years’ prior experience in a similar role;
  • Post-graduate degree or higher required.

Desired Skills:

  • trustworthy
  • target driven
  • Effective Decision Making

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

