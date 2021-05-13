Quality Inspector

Minimum requirements:

Min 3 years in a production Quality Control experience.

ISO9001 Quality Control certified.

Ability to accurately capture and report quality performance data, acting upon poor performance tends.

Use of MS Office applications to generate reports, charts. Graphs, etc.

Ability to read and understand technical drawings and BoMs.

Problem-solving and resolution analysis.

Use of basic metrology equipment / QC instruments.

Knowledge of ISO 9001 management system.

Decision making and judgment, ability to justify a quality decision which may be unpopular.

Initiative & drive.

Interpersonal skills; strong & articulate communicator both verbal & written.

Willing to travel extensively.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

This individual will be responsible to control the quality assurance of dispatch products produced through product and process audit whilst ensuring compliance to the requirements of ISO9001 associated control systems and processes.

Ensure regular audit on assembly lines are carried out and initiate corrective action(s) with local quality supervision.

Ensure local work instructions, make sure, process control records and testing records are correct as part of regular audit.

Use audit data and non-conforming product to obtain information on quality assurance.

Complete Hold labels with relevant information, isolate product on hold effectively from good product.

Working with local quality management and line manager: Ensure employees/operatives adhere to work instructions, policies, and procedures. Ensure that quality data on the performance of products and processes is accurate and that action is taken on quality assurance deviations. Ensure quality control plans are in place the product and regularly audited. Monitor in-process Red scrap bins and report excessive line rejects to local Quality team and line manager. Regularly audit training records of operatives to perform assembly & test tasks per work instructions, etc., and that they are approved/signed off by local quality management. Local non-conforming product is quarantined and controlled

Working with line manager to support & ensure: Work instructions are in place before commencement of trials or volume production. Training records for all operators are in place. Drawings, BOMs, etc., are in place. All approved Initial Sample Inspection Reports (ISIR) and / or agreed concessions are in place. Advanced Product Quality Plan (APQP) is maintained and up to date at all phases of the Product Development through to final approval release for production.



