Regulatory Affairs Pharmacist

Our client inthe Medical industry is looking for a Regulatory Affairs Pharmacist to join their organisation.

Responsibilities:

Compile and submit new product applications and ensure that the registration requirements are fulfilled so that the registration process and approval can be obtained as soon as possible.

Monitor and follow up on the progress of submissions.

Activities relating to product lifecycle management.

Maintain and develop working relationships effectively and provide required regulatory support.

Reviewing artwork relating to products ensuring that it is in compliance with all legal requirements.

Checking Format and Content Compliance with latest codes of conduct and regulations.

Keeping abreast of developments and changes in the local regulatory environment which directly impacts on the product brands.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor of Pharmacy degree is essential

Registration with the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) is essential

Minimum of 2-4 years Regulatory Affairs experience in pharmaceutical industry.

Experience working with SAHPRA and other Regulatory Authorities in Africa.

Experience submitting eCTD – good computer literacy skills also required.

Hard working – able to multi task and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong communication skills – experience in liaising with Business Managers, Quality Assurance & Marketing departments

Knowledge of Acts, Regulations and guidelines pertaining to the Pharmaceutical Industry.

In-depth knowledge of regulatory requirements.

Understanding of regulatory compliance and the impact this can have on the business.

Good Understanding of Quality Management Systems, SAHPRA Guidelines and Policies, Medicines and Related substances and regulations, GMP and any other QA/RA related guidelines.

Salary Breakdown:

Basic Salary: Market Related

Medical Aid Company Contribution

Pension Fund Company Contribution

Desired Skills:

Regulatory Affairs Pharmacist

Bachelor of Pharmacy degree

Regulatory Affairs

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in North Riding

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position