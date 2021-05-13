Residential Leasing and Admin Manager

We have a Residential Leasing and Admin Manager vacancy at one of our clients in the property management industry in Pretoria. RNeg

Job Purpose

The purpose of the role is to manage, motivating and leading of the Residential Leasing team to ensure that department goals are achieved in line with the overall strategy of City Property.

The role is secondly responsible to ensure that vacancies are reduced, income is maximized, and budgeted growth is obtained by maintaining exceptional customer service to all clients and giving the necessary internal support to related departments.

The role is lastly responsible for residential leasing marketing.

Qualifications & Experience:

Matric qualification required.

BCOM degree required.

Estate Agencies Affairs Board Competency Certificate (NQF Level 4).

Code 08 Drivers License required

Proficient/Ability to quickly learn relevant computer applications: MDA, BookIt, Queuing Management System, Freshdesk, Power BI/Dashboard

3 Years of Residential Leasing Experience required.

3 Years of Management Experience required.

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

Manage the letting process to reduce vacancies and achieve budgeted growth.

Provide a quality Customer Service

Provide leadership to the teams reporting to this position.

Responsible for residential leasing marketing.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

