RPG Programmer

RGP Programmer required at the Centurion based head office of a well-established concern.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

IT qualification

IBM Power 8 knowledge

Programming Language(s): IBM RPG/ILE and CLP

3+ year’s relevant experience

Driver’s license

Duties will include but not be limited to

Analysis and design of the system.

Conducting needs analysis.

Conducting time and cost analysis.

Compile and write documentation of program development and subsequent revisions.

Write, update and maintain computer programs or software packages to handle specific jobs.

Perform or direct revision, repair or expansion of existing programs to increase operating efficiency.

Conduct maintenance testing.

Investigate if networks, workstations, the central processing unit of the system, or peripheral equipment are responding to a program’s instructions.

Prioritise requests for changes and define test plans.

Conduct User Acceptance Testing.

Document new business processes, update manuals and communicate changes to end users.

Desired Skills:

IBP RPG

