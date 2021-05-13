RPG Programmer

RGP Programmer required at the Centurion based head office of a well-established concern.
Minimum Requirements
Matric
IT qualification
IBM Power 8 knowledge
Programming Language(s): IBM RPG/ILE and CLP
3+ year’s relevant experience
Driver’s license
Duties will include but not be limited to
Analysis and design of the system.
Conducting needs analysis.
Conducting time and cost analysis.
Compile and write documentation of program development and subsequent revisions.
Write, update and maintain computer programs or software packages to handle specific jobs.
Perform or direct revision, repair or expansion of existing programs to increase operating efficiency.
Conduct maintenance testing.
Investigate if networks, workstations, the central processing unit of the system, or peripheral equipment are responding to a program’s instructions.
Prioritise requests for changes and define test plans.
Conduct User Acceptance Testing.
Document new business processes, update manuals and communicate changes to end users.
Desired Skills:
- IBP RPG