Sales Consultant Critical Care Pretoria at Multi National Pharmaceutical Company

SALES CONSULTANT

CRITICAL CARE BUSINESS UNIT

PRETORIA

The Company currently has a vacancy for the above mentioned position in the Sales Department, reporting directly to the Regional Sales Manager.

Region:

? Pretoria

Languages:

? English

? Afrikaans will be beneficial

Overall Objectives of Job Function:

? Achieving 100% of set monthly, quarterly and annual sales for the geographic area within the company.

Minimum Qualification/Experience

? Experience preferred – HOSPITAL EXPERIENCE with GENERIC PRODUCTS

? 2 – 3 years medical rep experience in the Hospital division or pharmaceutical field with a good track record

? Previous detailing of Hospital injectable Antibiotics to specialists is an advantage

? Previous experience dealing with Hospitals, as well as experience in selling generic products, in Private market – Key hospitals like NETCARE, LIFE HEALTH CARE, & MEDICLINIC Hospitals.

? Knowledge of the private hospital environment

? Relevant with science background & tertiary qualification is an advantage or relevant Sales/Marketing qualification

? Must be able to achieve minimum of 10 calls per day, and to achieve the set SSD budgets month on month

? Valid driver’s license

Basic Competencies and minimum experience

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

? Candidate must be able to effectively communicate technical knowledge of the company’s product range in order to influence the prescribing habits of the targeted healthcare professionals in the assigned territory

? Maintain that the specialists script and encourage use of script products by Aurogen brand name

? Must be able to interpret data with good analytical skills.

? Must be able to do one/two country trips monthly as required.

? Be capable of initiating a ‘switch’ strategy due to generic market

? Be present at regional team meetings, cycle meetings and conferences

? Ensure day-to-day flow of information of competitor activities and general company transactions via technology based tools supplied by the company

? To grow and develop new business thereby building up a solid customer base

? Manage the territory to achieve service level requirements in cost efficient manner

? Maintaining monthly business expenditure within the budget

? Organizing events such as Specialists Workshops /CME’s and dispensary/ICU training sessions

? To assist where and when required, in the promotion the company’s products through organized exhibitions and meetings to demonstrate the benefits of the various products

? Submission of call planner on a weekly basis on Repwise

? Submission of monthly territory feedback report to direct line manager

? Ability to build relationships with Pharmacist, Pharmacy assistants Specialists, Hospital Dispensary Buyers and Private Hospital staff who are key influencers of the business

? Candidate must be professional, energetic and driven

Product Portfolio:

? IV Antibiotics + other solid dosage form products on hospital formulary, plus other therapeutics like CNS,CVS, Diabetic, Anti-infective, Vertigo oral form dosages for detailing to doctors in the private market.

Remuneration:

? Market related (based on experience and qualification)

? Company commission scheme based on performance (sales vs budget)

? Medical Aid – Included in CTC (Aurogen does not contribute towards Medical Aid)

? Provident Fund – Included in CTC (Aurogen does not contribute towards Provident Fund)

Allowances:

? Company provides a “Cellphone allowance and Data Allowance” (over and top of the basic salary)

? Company provides a “Tablet” for correspondence email, Repwise etc. (over and top of the basic salary)

? Company provides a “Petrol Card” and “E Tag” (over and top of the basic salary)

1.

General

? Candidate must be able to effectively communicate technical knowledge of the company’s product range in order to influence the habits of the targeted healthcare professionals in the assigned territory.

? Maintain that script conversion does not take place at pharmacy level

? Be capable of initiating a ‘switch’ strategy due to generic market

? Ensure day-to-day flow of information of competitor activities and general company transactions via technology based tools supplied by the company.

? To grow and develop new business thereby building up a solid customer base

Daily

? Manage the territory to achieve service level requirements in a cost efficient manner.

? Maintaining monthly business expenditure within budget.

? Be present at regional team meetings, cycle meetings and conferences.

? Ability to build relationship with hospital staff including pharmacist, pharmacy buyers.

? Achieve100% of set monthly, quarterly and annual sales and script targets.

2.

Hospital Training

Organizing training events such as formal hospital training sessions.

Ongoing

3.

Exhibitions/meetings

To assist where and when required, in the promotion the company’s products through organized exhibitions and meetings to demonstrate the benefits of the various products.

Ongoing

4.

Call Planner

Submission of call planner on a weekly basis on Repwise.

Weekly

5.

Territory feedback

Submission of monthly territory feedback report to direct line manager

Desired Skills:

excellent communication both verbal and written

sales

good analytical skills

new business development

driven

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

About The Employer:

Leading Multi National Pharmacetical Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

petrocard

cell phone

commission

Learn more/Apply for this position