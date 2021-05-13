Sales Exec / BDM (Voice + Data)

Plus commission

Sales Exec/Business Development Manager

Direct sales

Location: Johannesburg

About Us

Our company is a fast-moving tech player beautifully integrating smart tech into everyday life. We’re intent on shaking up the African sector. Services are the foundation for tech adoption and a massive enabler of economic growth. Our goal is simple: “One provider. One device.” We pride ourselves on being user-centric solutionists, and we’re rapidly building out a converged comms-as-a-service offering that truly enables high growth business.

As a new business consultant , and as part of our direct sales team, you will be responsible for providing expert input and advise on improving client infrastructure to ensure a positive customer experience when dealing with us. You will interact daily with customers and internal team members and will be incumbent to bring in clients. You’ll also be a point of reference for the Fulfilment team to ensure that procedures are being followed correctly.

In this role, you will:

Plan and manage sales portfolio according to market development strategy

Develop new customers through honest propositions and ethical sales methods, to optimize quality of service, business growth and customer satisfaction

Integrate personal sales efforts with organised marketing activities

Hand over account/client information efficiently and accurately, as per client onboarding

process

process Travel and attend meetings with relevant stakeholders, as and when required

Prepare relevant and professional presentations for prospects, as per company standards and aligning them with the values of the company

Be open to change and work closely with marketing and sales teams on new company

offerings

offerings Negotiate with all stakeholders to provide the best solution for each prospect and client,

ensuring expectations are exceeded with optimal customer satisfaction and contributing

to achieving business objectives

ensuring expectations are exceeded with optimal customer satisfaction and contributing to achieving business objectives Most importantly, we’ll need you to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in! We’re a small team in a dynamic environment so we need people who don’t mind pitching in with everyone else to do whatever it takes to achieve great things.

What You Need to Get the Job Done

You’ll need 2 + years of experience in the telcommunications (voice and data) environment,

as well as the following:

Computer Skills (Microsoft Word and excel)

Valid Drivers licence and Own Road Worthy Vehicle

Cell phone

High levels of energy, motivation and urgency

A love for helping people, providing quality customer service above and beyond what is required

A real passion for technology, with advanced computer knowledge and literacy

Proven track record of creating and maintaining relationships with customers

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (oral and written)

Ability to build rapport and elicit problem details from both non-technical and technical customers

Judgment, logic, resourcefulness and creativity

A methodical and proactive approach with highly developed problem solving and analytical skills

Ability to manage a diverse workload and assign priorities to tasks

Ability to work under constant pressure

Visualisation necessary to participate in business functions

Important work – We’re making it easier for businesses and people to thrive

Opportunities to grow – On-the-job challenge, structured training and intentional experience sharing

Awesome colleagues – Smart, interesting, self-driven and caring provocateurs

Tech enablement – The tools you need to succeed, plus free access to our own offering

Flexibility, balance and rest – Embracing new ways of working, keeping you in the productivity sweet spot

Competitive compensation – Market related salaries and performance bonuses.

Desired Skills:

Sales

IT

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

