Sales Representative

Our client a reputable name within the sales and distribution industry requires the services of a Sales Representative to join their dynamic team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Consistent development and updating of the Retail Outlet Universe Data base.

Consistent achieving of Coverage, Sales, Numeric Distribution & In Store Communication objectives.

Achieving of the Trade coverage plan.

On time reporting and completion of daily Administration Objectives.

Implementation of all merchandising initiatives according to determined standards.

Responsible for all company resources on a daily basis i.e. Vehicles, POS, Merchandising material, stock, mobile phone.

The implementation of promotions when applicable.

Field any trade related issues or queries at store level.

Provide ongoing market intelligence to management

Desired Skills:

A minimum of a Matric / NQF Level 4 qualification is required – from a recognised institution. –

1 – 3 years Field Sales experience *from an Informal Trade*. –

A reliable vehicle and unendorsed license. –

Must be a local and reside in the relevant area of operation – to be determined. –

Must speak the local language/s in the area of operation – to be determined. –

Ability and / or aptitude to be able manage the Company’s future CRM system.

Must be willing to work 45 hours per week with flexibility. Thus working days / times can be changed by the company in accordance with legislation.

