An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP EWM Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification:
Relevant IT / Business Degree
Years of Experience:
6 + years’ experience
Level of Experience:
Expert
Technical /functional Skills:
- SAP EWM
- WM
- MM
- Extended knowledge across all Logistical SAP modules however good knowledge on the Warehouse management. Initial focus on in/outbound, inventory, returns and master data.
- Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
The following functional skills are essential:
- Ability to analyse the business processes in Warehouse Management
- Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
- Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
- Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
- Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
- Support experience
- S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
- Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
Generic Technical/ Functional SkillS:
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Responsibilities:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various
objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility
for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
- Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
- Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)
- Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
- Carrying out regression testing
- Interact with consultants of other modules
- User interface transactional solutions
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SAP EWM
- HANA
- ABAP
- IDOC
- RFC’s
- MM
- testing
- SAP module
- WM
- SAP Implementation
- S/4HANA
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree