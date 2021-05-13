SAP EWM Business Analyst

May 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP EWM Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Years of Experience:

6 + years’ experience

Level of Experience:

Expert

Technical /functional Skills:

  • SAP EWM
  • WM
  • MM
  • Extended knowledge across all Logistical SAP modules however good knowledge on the Warehouse management. Initial focus on in/outbound, inventory, returns and master data.
  • Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

The following functional skills are essential:

  • Ability to analyse the business processes in Warehouse Management
  • Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
  • Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
  • Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
  • Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
  • Support experience
  • S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
  • Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Generic Technical/ Functional SkillS:

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Responsibilities:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various

objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders

  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility

for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
  • Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)
  • Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
  • Carrying out regression testing
  • Interact with consultants of other modules
  • User interface transactional solutions

Apply today for more info!

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • SAP EWM
  • HANA
  • ABAP
  • IDOC
  • RFC’s
  • MM
  • testing
  • SAP module
  • WM
  • SAP Implementation
  • S/4HANA

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position