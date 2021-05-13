Senior Finance & Accounting Specialist

May 13, 2021

Main Objective of the role

  • Preparation of the financial reporting for Group.
  • Provide technical accounting opinions and assistance in project managing the statutory audit.

Minimum Requirements

  • A qualified CA
  • 4 years post articles experience preferably from a financial services industry in an Accounting Field
  • Knowledge and understanding of Income Tax Act, IFRS accounting standards, VAT Act, Bank Act, Labour Legislation

Key Performance Areas

  • Preparation of the Group Financial statements
  • Technical Accounting
  • Assistance in project Management External audit Statutory and other external audit
  • Conducting Financial review of other entities within the financial service industry
  • Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance

NB Preference for this role will be given to EE candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • Financial Reporting
  • Project Management
  • VAT
  • Banking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Masters
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

