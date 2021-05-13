Senior Finance & Accounting Specialist

Main Objective of the role
- Preparation of the financial reporting for Group.
- Provide technical accounting opinions and assistance in project managing the statutory audit.
Minimum Requirements
- A qualified CA
- 4 years post articles experience preferably from a financial services industry in an Accounting Field
- Knowledge and understanding of Income Tax Act, IFRS accounting standards, VAT Act, Bank Act, Labour Legislation
Key Performance Areas
- Preparation of the Group Financial statements
- Technical Accounting
- Assistance in project Management External audit Statutory and other external audit
- Conducting Financial review of other entities within the financial service industry
- Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance
NB Preference for this role will be given to EE candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Financial Reporting
- Project Management
- VAT
- Banking
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Masters
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant