Senior Finance & Accounting Specialist

Main Objective of the role

Preparation of the financial reporting for Group.

Provide technical accounting opinions and assistance in project managing the statutory audit.

Minimum Requirements

A qualified CA

4 years post articles experience preferably from a financial services industry in an Accounting Field

Knowledge and understanding of Income Tax Act, IFRS accounting standards, VAT Act, Bank Act, Labour Legislation

Key Performance Areas

Preparation of the Group Financial statements

Technical Accounting

Assistance in project Management External audit Statutory and other external audit

Conducting Financial review of other entities within the financial service industry

Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance

NB Preference for this role will be given to EE candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Financial Reporting

Project Management

VAT

Banking

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Masters

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Learn more/Apply for this position