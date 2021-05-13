An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior ios Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location : Midrand/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation
Qualification : Degree in IT or relevant experience
Years of Experience : 8+ years
Level of Experience: Expert
Technical/ Functional Skills:
- Minimum of 8 year working experience in building native iOS applications.
Experience with the following is important :
- Building native iOS applications in Swift that: have multiple screens
- Handle login and authentication
- Integrate with REST APIs using JSON and other media types (images and video)
- Control video playback
- Displays alerts
- Accepts keyboard input and can limit maximum number of characters
- Work on iPhone and iPad
- Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout
- Uses customized UI controls
- Interprets pinch and zoom touch inputs
- Display labels, values and images in multiple languages
- Work in an online; offline mode
The candidate should:
- Be able to showcase actual apps
- That the candidate has developed
- Have experience using GIT
- Build for iPhone and iPad targets.
- Know how to deploy mobile applications .
- Be able to reasonably estimate effort and time on given requirements.
- Be able to write unit test
- Write code that is commented and maintainable (good coding practice)
Responsiblities:
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Maintenance Requests:
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation.
- Preparation of user and operation manual.
- User training.
- System testing/parallel runs.
- System implementation.
- System audits/quality assurance.
- User sign-off.
