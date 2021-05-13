Senior IOS Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior ios Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location : Midrand/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Qualification : Degree in IT or relevant experience

Years of Experience : 8+ years

Level of Experience: Expert

Technical/ Functional Skills:

  • Minimum of 8 year working experience in building native iOS applications.

Experience with the following is important :

  • Building native iOS applications in Swift that: have multiple screens
  • Handle login and authentication
  • Integrate with REST APIs using JSON and other media types (images and video)
  • Control video playback
  • Displays alerts
  • Accepts keyboard input and can limit maximum number of characters
  • Work on iPhone and iPad
  • Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout
  • Uses customized UI controls
  • Interprets pinch and zoom touch inputs
  • Display labels, values and images in multiple languages
  • Work in an online; offline mode

The candidate should:

  • Be able to showcase actual apps
  • That the candidate has developed
  • Have experience using GIT
  • Build for iPhone and iPad targets.
  • Know how to deploy mobile applications .
  • Be able to reasonably estimate effort and time on given requirements.
  • Be able to write unit test
  • Write code that is commented and maintainable (good coding practice)

Responsiblities:

  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Preparation of user and operation manual
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Maintenance Requests:
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation.
  • Preparation of user and operation manual.
  • User training.
  • System testing/parallel runs.
  • System implementation.
  • System audits/quality assurance.
  • User sign-off.

