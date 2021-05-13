Senior IOS Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior ios Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location : Midrand/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Qualification : Degree in IT or relevant experience

Years of Experience : 8+ years

Level of Experience: Expert

Technical/ Functional Skills:

Minimum of 8 year working experience in building native iOS applications.

Experience with the following is important :

Building native iOS applications in Swift that: have multiple screens

Handle login and authentication

Integrate with REST APIs using JSON and other media types (images and video)

Control video playback

Displays alerts

Accepts keyboard input and can limit maximum number of characters

Work on iPhone and iPad

Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout

Uses customized UI controls

Interprets pinch and zoom touch inputs

Display labels, values and images in multiple languages

Work in an online; offline mode

The candidate should:

Be able to showcase actual apps

That the candidate has developed

Have experience using GIT

Build for iPhone and iPad targets.

Know how to deploy mobile applications .

Be able to reasonably estimate effort and time on given requirements.

Be able to write unit test

Write code that is commented and maintainable (good coding practice)

Responsiblities:

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation.

Preparation of user and operation manual.

User training.

System testing/parallel runs.

System implementation.

System audits/quality assurance.

User sign-off.

