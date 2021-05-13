Senior Java Full Stack Developer – Midrand/ Home – up to R950 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An opportunity to work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry. The project work is extensive and includes self driving cars and electric powered vehicles.

If you are an experienced (10 plus years commercial experience), a passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience as well as Angular or React and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge for 2021 this may be for you.

The technology environment includes the following:

JAVA EE

JAVA (Java 11)

RESTful services

AWS

Jenkins

CI

DevOps

React

Angular

Git

Node.Js

SQL (Postgres)

Reference Number for this position is MD52544 which is a long term contract position rotating between Rosslyn, Midrand and home offering a contract rate of between R600 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

