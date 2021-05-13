Senior Specialist: Credit Book Monitoring at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To monitor and report on the performance of the Centralised Collections department against performance expectations and policy adherence.
- To maintain and propose changes to policies relevant to the role.
Experience
Min:
- 5 years’ experience in credit monitoring, reporting and / or analysis
- Highly proficient in using SQL and Excel for analysis
- Exposure to using reports in Qlikview/PowerBI
Ideal:
- 5 years’ experience within Capitec Bank Credit Operations Exposure to fixed term as well as revolving credit products
Qualification
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. Mathematic, Statistics, Financial / Quantitative Risk Management, Economics)
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:
- National Credit Act
- Retail credit products (Fixed term and facilities)
- Collections systems and processes
- SQL and database structures
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Capitec Bank’s Credit Policies
- Capitec Bank’s banking system (Front- and Back-End)
- Knowledge of Capitec Bank’s Centralised Collections systems and processes
- Credit risk management throughout the credit life-cycle (granting to handover)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Reporting Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Decision making skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Persuading and Influencing
- Relating and Networking
- Writing and Reporting
Additional Information
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Brendon de Klerk