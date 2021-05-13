SEO AND DIGITAL MARKETING SPECIALIST at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

A successful and established Sandton- based Property Group has a new and exciting opportunity for a Digital Marketing/SEO Specialist.

The function was previously outsourced, but is moving “in house”, and the successful candidate will assume overall accountability for the Digital Marketing Ecosystem for the group nationally, with a core focus on SEO, reporting to the Directors.

This role will require an analytical and perceptive professional, who enjoys a fast paced environment, and is able to collaborate with various teams. The nature of the role requires that the individual be “hands on”, and be able to Strategize as well as execute, working with various campaigns/projects concurrently, in a deadline driven environment.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Degree/Diploma in Marketing, Business or similar

Proven experience in a similar role, as SEO Manager, Digital Marketing Manager etc.

Current and up-to-date knowledge of SEO practices and techniques

Experience with SEO reporting, of content, design, social media, pay-per-click (PPC) marketing, Direct off-page optimization projects (e.g. link-building)

Advanced Understanding of Web analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics, Ahrefs, SEMRush, Google Search Console, Google Adwords and other paid media platforms)

Knowledge of HTML/CSS

Excellent communication skills and ability to multitask

A High level of energy, Drive, Adaptability, and a great Sense of Humour.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful candidate will be responsible for strategizing, implementing, monitoring and reporting on innovative and creative growth strategies through digital marketing and SEO Initiatives and strategies.

Responsibilities include;

Develop the Organization’s digital marketing strategy, by studying economic indicators, tracking changes in supply and demand, identifying customers and their current and future needs, and monitoring the competition.

Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns and assess against organizational objectives

Develop strategies that drive customers to the website, whilst identifying critical conversion and drop off points.

Optimize website content, landing pages and paid search copy

Identify trends and insights to optimize spend and performance

Plans and executes all web, SEO/SEM, database marketing, email, social media, and display advertising campaigns, as well as Design, build, and maintain social media presence – LinkedIn, Facebook etc.

Optimizing copy and landing pages for search engine optimization

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills and ability to multitask

About The Employer:

For similar vacancies and more exciting opportunities please follow us on LinkedIn.

[URL Removed]

Should you meet the above minimum requirements, please submit your CV and a copy of your ID and Qualifications to [Email Address Removed] . Please quote the TITLE of this vacancy in the subject line of your email as reference. Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful, however we will keep your details on record, in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy, for suitable future roles. Should you wish to have your details removed from our Data Base please email: [Email Address Removed] , Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position