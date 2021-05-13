SHEQ Coordinator

The Role: Essential functions:SHEQ Compliance
- Carry out regular assessment of systems?? data to meet contractual obligations, identifying missing or incomplete information or documents.
- Liaise with external company (employers, client etc) to collate document requirements in relation to client specifications for Contractors packs (Safety files).
- SHEQ compliance and adhering to ISO standards in all our company Products and Services.
- Verify that all processes adhere to regulations and applicable standards to prevent issues.
- Creating extensive reports based on their observations, results to comply with ISO 45001.
- Communicate with other internal departments, through email, newsletters/ meetings regarding issues affecting their contractors packs (safety files) ?? site requirements.
- Attend business review meetings when necessary to share ideas and suggestions.
- Well-versed in office applications such as word processing and spreadsheet, software to run calculations and make detailed reports.
- Participating in SHEQ internal inspections and audits, following up on responsibilities, and executing new requirements as needed.
- Raise purchase orders on INFOR system.
- Highlight Risk issues affecting our Business
- Log and investigate non conformances to identify the root cause and corrective action to ensure improvement within the business
- Arrange and facilitate SHEQ (ISO 45001) induction, awareness and process reviews
SHEQ Administration:
- Register, publish and maintain all ISO process on the SHEQ Management System.
- Upload documents to both internal and external systems.
- Support Digital Infrastructure to prepare paperwork for site compliance when needed.
- Manage all site contractor??s packs (safety files) and report on deviations.
- Incident management ?? Reporting, Investigation, RCAT.
- Follow up on Audit report findings and CAR??s raised. (Corrective action requests)
- Personal Protective Equipment management for all employees.
- Obtain quotes for SHEQ related training requirements book and manage system for record keeping.
- Co-ordinate SHE committee meetings and attend to site meetings when required.
- Compile monthly toolbox talks.
- Co-ordinate emergency response for and other sites as required and keep records.
- Develop and implement procedures as required.
- Conduct regular internal audits, report and follow up on findings raised.
- Co-ordinate all legal appointments as required by offices as well as site requirements.
- Co-ordinate risk management implementation and control.
- Co-ordinate environmental management procedures as required.
Other:
- Be conversant in current policy and practice relating to data management including appropriate use of information e.g. Data Protection.
- Participate in and minute the SHEQ working group.
- Undertake any training and professional development as and when required.
- Undertake any other reasonable duties, commensurate with the job title, as may be determined by the line manager.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Grade 12 certificate or equivalent
- Diploma/Degree: Safety Management / Incident Management / Risk Management
Preferred Qualification:
- ISO [Phone Number Removed];
Experience required:
- Experience in Safety Management Systems (2 years minimum experience)
- Introduction to ISO 45001 (Will be an advantage)
- ISO [Phone Number Removed];
- Process validation expertise
- Planning and organizing
- Judgement and problem solving
- Technical knowledge
- Results oriented
- The ability to take decisions and to exercise discretion
- Developing strategic client relationships
- Policy/Process mind set/oriented
- Proven experience of working with databases and systems, including inputting and extracting data.
- Excellent attention to detail and organisational/planning skills.
- Ability to self-manage, prioritise and work under pressure to tight deadlines.
- Ability to communicate effectively with colleagues, participants and external stakeholders.
- Ability to work effectively as part of a team.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, particularly Outlook, Word and Excel.