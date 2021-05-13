SHEQ Coordinator

May 13, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:SHEQ Compliance

  • Carry out regular assessment of systems?? data to meet contractual obligations, identifying missing or incomplete information or documents.
  • Liaise with external company (employers, client etc) to collate document requirements in relation to client specifications for Contractors packs (Safety files).
  • SHEQ compliance and adhering to ISO standards in all our company Products and Services.
  • Verify that all processes adhere to regulations and applicable standards to prevent issues.
  • Creating extensive reports based on their observations, results to comply with ISO 45001.
  • Communicate with other internal departments, through email, newsletters/ meetings regarding issues affecting their contractors packs (safety files) ?? site requirements.
  • Attend business review meetings when necessary to share ideas and suggestions.
  • Well-versed in office applications such as word processing and spreadsheet, software to run calculations and make detailed reports.
  • Participating in SHEQ internal inspections and audits, following up on responsibilities, and executing new requirements as needed.
  • Raise purchase orders on INFOR system.
  • Highlight Risk issues affecting our Business
  • Log and investigate non conformances to identify the root cause and corrective action to ensure improvement within the business
  • Arrange and facilitate SHEQ (ISO 45001) induction, awareness and process reviews

SHEQ Administration:

  • Register, publish and maintain all ISO process on the SHEQ Management System.
  • Upload documents to both internal and external systems.
  • Support Digital Infrastructure to prepare paperwork for site compliance when needed.
  • Manage all site contractor??s packs (safety files) and report on deviations.
  • Incident management ?? Reporting, Investigation, RCAT.
  • Follow up on Audit report findings and CAR??s raised. (Corrective action requests)
  • Personal Protective Equipment management for all employees.
  • Obtain quotes for SHEQ related training requirements book and manage system for record keeping.
  • Co-ordinate SHE committee meetings and attend to site meetings when required.
  • Compile monthly toolbox talks.
  • Co-ordinate emergency response for and other sites as required and keep records.
  • Develop and implement procedures as required.
  • Conduct regular internal audits, report and follow up on findings raised.
  • Co-ordinate all legal appointments as required by offices as well as site requirements.
  • Co-ordinate risk management implementation and control.
  • Co-ordinate environmental management procedures as required.

Other:

  • Be conversant in current policy and practice relating to data management including appropriate use of information e.g. Data Protection.
  • Participate in and minute the SHEQ working group.
  • Undertake any training and professional development as and when required.
  • Undertake any other reasonable duties, commensurate with the job title, as may be determined by the line manager.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 certificate or equivalent
  • Diploma/Degree: Safety Management / Incident Management / Risk Management

Preferred Qualification:

  • ISO [Phone Number Removed];

Experience required:

  • Experience in Safety Management Systems (2 years minimum experience)
  • Introduction to ISO 45001 (Will be an advantage)
  • ISO [Phone Number Removed];
  • Process validation expertise
  • Planning and organizing
  • Judgement and problem solving
  • Technical knowledge
  • Results oriented
  • The ability to take decisions and to exercise discretion
  • Developing strategic client relationships
  • Policy/Process mind set/oriented
  • Proven experience of working with databases and systems, including inputting and extracting data.
  • Excellent attention to detail and organisational/planning skills.
  • Ability to self-manage, prioritise and work under pressure to tight deadlines.
  • Ability to communicate effectively with colleagues, participants and external stakeholders.
  • Ability to work effectively as part of a team.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office, particularly Outlook, Word and Excel.

