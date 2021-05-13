Snr Integration Specialist (Kubernetes) at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer_Senior Integration Specialist / Kubernetes Expert to join their dynamic team.

Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 8+ years

Minimum qualification required:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Tasks and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Senior Integration Specialist / Kubernetes Expert to join our existing team of rock-solid cloud specialists developing the next generation of software systems for the “client” Group’s future logistics and production systems (In-house Logistics and Supply Chain).

Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and / or developing a prototype for further discussions.

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype, Daily planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Support existing solutions, DevOps

Technical/Functional Skills required:

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or running applications in OpenShift

Sound knowledge any JVM Language e.g. JAVA / Kotlin

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT

Understanding Event Driven Approach

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Jenkins, …)

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals

Excellent communication skills and teamoriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Advantageous:

Experience with Microsoft Azure

Experience with SAP / JConnector

Experience with Monitoring tools

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Desired Skills:

Integration

kubernetes

Sound knowledge any JVM Language JAVA / Kotlin

kafka

scrum

