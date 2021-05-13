Snr Integration Specialist (Kubernetes) at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer_Senior Integration Specialist / Kubernetes Expert to join their dynamic team.
Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation
Minimum years of experience: 8+ years
Minimum qualification required:
Degree in IT or relevant experience
Tasks and responsibilities:
We are looking for a Senior Integration Specialist / Kubernetes Expert to join our existing team of rock-solid cloud specialists developing the next generation of software systems for the “client” Group’s future logistics and production systems (In-house Logistics and Supply Chain).
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and / or developing a prototype for further discussions.
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype, Daily planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Support existing solutions, DevOps
Technical/Functional Skills required:
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or running applications in OpenShift
- Sound knowledge any JVM Language e.g. JAVA / Kotlin
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT
- Understanding Event Driven Approach
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Jenkins, …)
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals
- Excellent communication skills and teamoriented work behaviour in a distributed team
Advantageous:
- Experience with Microsoft Azure
- Experience with SAP / JConnector
- Experience with Monitoring tools
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
Desired Skills:
- Integration
- kubernetes
- Sound knowledge any JVM Language JAVA / Kotlin
- kafka
- scrum