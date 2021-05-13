Snr Integration Specialist (Kubernetes) at Sabenza IT

May 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer_Senior Integration Specialist / Kubernetes Expert to join their dynamic team.

Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 8+ years

Minimum qualification required:
Degree in IT or relevant experience

Tasks and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Senior Integration Specialist / Kubernetes Expert to join our existing team of rock-solid cloud specialists developing the next generation of software systems for the “client” Group’s future logistics and production systems (In-house Logistics and Supply Chain).

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and / or developing a prototype for further discussions.
  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype, Daily planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Support existing solutions, DevOps

Technical/Functional Skills required:

  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or running applications in OpenShift
  • Sound knowledge any JVM Language e.g. JAVA / Kotlin
  • Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT
  • Understanding Event Driven Approach
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Jenkins, …)
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals
  • Excellent communication skills and teamoriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Advantageous:

  • Experience with Microsoft Azure
  • Experience with SAP / JConnector
  • Experience with Monitoring tools
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence

