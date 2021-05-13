Software Developers (Intermediate & Senior Level) at Headhunters

Our client a market leader in their specialized field is seeking to employ suitable qualified and experienced software developers (intermediate level and senior level). Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or relevant coupled with 2- 5 years equivalent work experience secures.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Write code and complete programming
- Develop new or custom features to software products
- Plan layout and installation of new systems or modification of existing systems
- Draw up detailed design documentation
Minimum requirements include:
- Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or relevant
- 2- 5 years equivalent work experience
- Technical knowledge of programming languages, including C#, JavaScript, CSS, SQL, MVC, VB.net, ASP.net
- Technical knowledge of JQuery, JSON, AJAX, Bootstrap and Entity Framework
- Knowledge on Qlikview and syspro advantageous
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.