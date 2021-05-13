Soybean Agronomist at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

The Soybean Agronomist will act as the liaison between the company and farmers to organize trial programs and assist with analysing and reporting results, as well as Provide seed and fertilizer advice in relation to research and production of crops (Soybeans) directly to the farmers/growers/clients.

Your technical expertise will assist clients to implement better cultivation, planting and harvesting techniques; improve crop yield, quality and nutritional values of crops.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/Horticulture or similar.

AVCASA/BASOS Certificate

2 years’ experience in an Agronomist/Agriculture related role

Excellent written and verbal communication skills- ability to communicate at various levels

Experience with Soybeans will be highly beneficial

In-depth knowledge of soil/seed and crop principles

Outstanding research and analytical skills, and Effective written and verbal communication skills

Must be willing to travel and stay over one or two nights per week

RESPONSIBILITIES:

You will be responsible for building and maintaining a good work relationship with existing grower suppliers to secure supply volumes, and recruiting new growers to increase volumes,

KPA’S include:

Provide advice in relation to research and production of crops directly to clients/growers/farmers to maintain maximum production

Performs quality control for seed calibre and soil standards, Evaluates and improves seed quality

Research in the form of field trials on various crops, Keeps records of research, testing, and results, Prepares analysis and data presentation

Monthly and weekly Sales Forecasting and reporting

Arranging and hosting events to Network, Demonstrate effectiveness of products to prospective clients, present data gathered in field trials, assess trials and explain technical aspects of products

After sales technical support

Desired Skills:

In-depth knowledge of soil/seed and crop principles

Outstanding research and analytical skills

Verbal communication skills

About The Employer:

