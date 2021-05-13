Supervisor â€“ Cheese Packing (EE) at Headhunters

Our client, a market leader in their industry sector; is looking to employ a Supervisor (Cheese Packing) (EE).

Responsibilities:

  • The successful candidate will co-ordinate the packing of bulk cheese into pre-packs (vacuum packs, grated, bulk) through a team consisting of operators and general workers.
  • The Supervisor will ensure that productivity, GMP’s, Safety and quality within his/her team, meets the Company’s targets.
  • Adherence to ISO requirements, implementation and maintaining HACCP quality systems and other activities relating to packaging of cheese are of critical importance.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • This position requires an individual who has matriculated, have a suitable qualification to facilitate good manufacturing practises and sound staff management principles.
  • Preferably 5 years experience in a similar environment.
  • Good knowledge of HACCP is a requirement.
  • Attention to detail and continuous improvement must be a characteristic of the successful candidate.
  • Computer literacy and a Code 8 license will be an advantage.
  • The incumbent will be required to study a skills programme assigned to him/her by the Company.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 week of applying.

