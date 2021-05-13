Supervisor â€“ Cheese Packing (EE) at Headhunters

Our client, a market leader in their industry sector; is looking to employ a Supervisor (Cheese Packing) (EE).

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will co-ordinate the packing of bulk cheese into pre-packs (vacuum packs, grated, bulk) through a team consisting of operators and general workers.

The Supervisor will ensure that productivity, GMP’s, Safety and quality within his/her team, meets the Company’s targets.

Adherence to ISO requirements, implementation and maintaining HACCP quality systems and other activities relating to packaging of cheese are of critical importance.

Knowledge and Skills:

This position requires an individual who has matriculated, have a suitable qualification to facilitate good manufacturing practises and sound staff management principles.

Preferably 5 years experience in a similar environment.

Good knowledge of HACCP is a requirement.

Attention to detail and continuous improvement must be a characteristic of the successful candidate.

Computer literacy and a Code 8 license will be an advantage.

The incumbent will be required to study a skills programme assigned to him/her by the Company.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 week of applying.

