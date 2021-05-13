Supply Chain: Inbound Manager (Pharma) Cape Town

Pharma Corporate seeks to employ a suitably qualified candidate for their Distribution Centre (DC).
Reporting into the Senior Warehouse Manager, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the following:
- Monitoring and tracking receipt, storage and issue of materials and products
- Planning for and maintaining the warehouse
- Investigation of issues related to delivery, rejections, etc
- Preparation of facility for audits, and the co-ordination of material movements within internal & external stakeholders
Qualifications/ Experience Required:
- Supply Chain/ Industrial Engineering Bachelors Degree (non-negotiable)
- 5+ years of leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees
- SAP (EWM) highly advantageous
- Minimum of two (2) years pharma experience
- A sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and / or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems
- Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors
To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]
Supporting documentation required:
- Copy of Matric Certificate
- Copy of Degree
- Comprehensive CV detailing your Inbound Supply Chain management experience
