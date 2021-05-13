Supply Chain: Inbound Manager (Pharma) Cape Town

May 13, 2021

Pharma Corporate seeks to employ a suitably qualified candidate for their Distribution Centre (DC).
Reporting into the Senior Warehouse Manager, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the following:

  • Monitoring and tracking receipt, storage and issue of materials and products
  • Planning for and maintaining the warehouse
  • Investigation of issues related to delivery, rejections, etc
  • Preparation of facility for audits, and the co-ordination of material movements within internal & external stakeholders

Qualifications/ Experience Required:

  • Supply Chain/ Industrial Engineering Bachelors Degree (non-negotiable)
  • 5+ years of leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees
  • SAP (EWM) highly advantageous
  • Minimum of two (2) years pharma experience
  • A sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and / or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems
  • Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

  • Copy of Matric Certificate
  • Copy of Degree
  • Comprehensive CV detailing your Inbound Supply Chain management experience

Desired Skills:

  • 5+ years of leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position