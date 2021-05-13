Supply Chain: Inbound Manager (Pharma) Cape Town

Pharma Corporate seeks to employ a suitably qualified candidate for their Distribution Centre (DC).

Reporting into the Senior Warehouse Manager, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the following:

Monitoring and tracking receipt, storage and issue of materials and products

Planning for and maintaining the warehouse

Investigation of issues related to delivery, rejections, etc

Preparation of facility for audits, and the co-ordination of material movements within internal & external stakeholders

Qualifications/ Experience Required:

Supply Chain/ Industrial Engineering Bachelors Degree (non-negotiable)

5+ years of leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees

SAP (EWM) highly advantageous

Minimum of two (2) years pharma experience

A sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and / or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems

Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Degree

Comprehensive CV detailing your Inbound Supply Chain management experience

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

