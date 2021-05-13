Supply Chain: Inventory Systems Manager (Pharma) Cape Town

Pharma Corporate seeks to employ a suitably qualified candidate for their Distribution Centre (DC).
Reporting into the Senior Warehouse Manager, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the following:
- Manages all distribution centre inventory and establishes inventory process to ensure compliance
- Manage and implement robust processes for inventory/stock levels efficiently
- Completes system updates and quarterly/annual audit work and preparation
Qualifications/ Experience Required:
- Supply Chain/ Industrial Engineering Bachelors Degree (non-negotiable)
- 5+ years of leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees
- SAP (EWM) highly advantageous
- Minimum of two (2) years pharma experience
- A sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and / or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems
- Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors
To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]
Supporting documentation required:
- Copy of Matric Certificate
- Copy of Degree
- Comprehensive CV detailing your Inventory/ Systems Supply Chain management experience
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree