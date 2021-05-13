Supply Chain: Inventory Systems Manager (Pharma) Cape Town

Pharma Corporate seeks to employ a suitably qualified candidate for their Distribution Centre (DC).

Reporting into the Senior Warehouse Manager, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the following:

Manages all distribution centre inventory and establishes inventory process to ensure compliance

Manage and implement robust processes for inventory/stock levels efficiently

Completes system updates and quarterly/annual audit work and preparation

Qualifications/ Experience Required:

Supply Chain/ Industrial Engineering Bachelors Degree (non-negotiable)

5+ years of leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees

SAP (EWM) highly advantageous

Minimum of two (2) years pharma experience

A sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and / or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems

Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Degree

Comprehensive CV detailing your Inventory/ Systems Supply Chain management experience

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

