Supply Chain: Inventory Systems Manager (Pharma) Cape Town

May 13, 2021

Pharma Corporate seeks to employ a suitably qualified candidate for their Distribution Centre (DC).
Reporting into the Senior Warehouse Manager, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the following:

  • Manages all distribution centre inventory and establishes inventory process to ensure compliance
  • Manage and implement robust processes for inventory/stock levels efficiently
  • Completes system updates and quarterly/annual audit work and preparation

Qualifications/ Experience Required:

  • Supply Chain/ Industrial Engineering Bachelors Degree (non-negotiable)
  • 5+ years of leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees
  • SAP (EWM) highly advantageous
  • Minimum of two (2) years pharma experience
  • A sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and / or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems
  • Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

  • Copy of Matric Certificate
  • Copy of Degree
  • Comprehensive CV detailing your Inventory/ Systems Supply Chain management experience

Desired Skills:

  • 5+ years of leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position