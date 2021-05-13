Supply Chain: Outbound Manager (Pharma) Cape Town

Pharma Corporate seeks to employ a suitably qualified candidate for their Distribution Centre (DC).

Reporting into the Senior Warehouse Manager, the successful incumbent will be responsible for the following:

Planning, organising, and monitoring the storage and distribution of all items received from suppliers, ensuring a smooth and consistent operation

Administer all functions to ensure timely and accurate order fulfilment, and the optimization of resources and processes while operating within budget

Development and implementation of processes to ensure compliance with company policies/procedures, continual process improvement and drive employee initiatives

Qualifications/ Experience Required:

Supply Chain/ Industrial Engineering Bachelors Degree (non-negotiable)

5+ years of leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees

SAP (EWM) highly advantageous

Minimum of two (2) years pharma experience

A sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and / or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems

Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

To apply submit application to [Email Address Removed] .

Supporting documentation required:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Degree

Comprehensive CV detailing your Outbound Supply Chain management experience

Desired Skills:

5+ years of leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position