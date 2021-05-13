Technical Salesman (Pumps)

Our client in the engineering industry is urgently looking to employ a Technical Salesman with experience in pump sales

Location: Montague Gardens, Cape Town

Requirements: if you do not meet the requirements your application will not be considered

Matric

5 years of progressive experience in Pump Sales

Experience in working within an ISO quality plan

Must have good ERP Systems knowledge

Must have a good understanding of the principles & practices of pumping equipment

Must have theoretical knowledge of pump hydraulics and systems

Must have knowledge of material properties

Responsibilities:

Ensuring all pricing policies are maintained and followed.

Researching and preparing reports and statistics in respect of monthly reports, management meetings, product line reporting, management review meetings, and training plans as needed.

Working with consultants, customers, and appropriate sources to market our products and services to become the supplier of choice for process equipment.

Assisting with developing and implementing supply chain initiatives that may improve our competitive position within the market.

Liaising with overseas organizations both within and outside the company to build industry and product-specific knowledge.

Assisting with the implementation of strategies and programs designed to improve Quality Assurance, Environmental, Health and Safety objectives.

Decision-making regarding new tenders.

Ensuring that good housekeeping practices are maintained in the work environment.

Formulating a sales strategy and set goals and targets.

Implementing a Call Schedule report.

Depending on the individual customer requirements and the volume of business, a call frequency shall be established and documented.

Conducting sales calls either telephonically for low volume Customers or urgent matters, or on a personal visit basis.

Keeping up to date on market trends and opposition activities.

The salesman shall confirm with the relevant departments that the company has the capability to quote on the required specification of the customer.

Generating an order number to confirm the order.

Generating a pump curve that supplies the technical information that is required for the pump assembly when required.

Quote for the repair/replacement of pumps.

Ensuring that a sufficient review of contract requirements is carried out.

Ensuring that contract requirements are properly defined and documented.

Ensuring that the Company has the capabilities to meet contractual requirements.

Ensuring that verbal or documented amendments are reviewed and addressed in the same manner as the original contract documents.

Handing over the job file to internal sales, once a confirmed order is received.

Following up on status reports with internal sales and advise the client on any changes to the delivery date.

Ensuring internal sales invoices and arranging orders for dispatch.

Ensuring that Non-conforming services found are rejected and addressed in accordance with the Procedure for the control of Non-Conforming Products.

Effectively handle customers’ complaints and reports of product/service non conformities.

Determining the steps needed to deal with any problem requiring preventive action.

Ensuring that all required reports are submitted on time as requested by the General Manager.

Ensuring that all meetings that are scheduled with the General Manager are attended.

Carrying out all other reasonable tasks that may be delegated from time to time.

