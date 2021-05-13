Technical Salesman (Pumps)

May 13, 2021

Our client in the engineering industry is urgently looking to employ a Technical Salesman with experience in pump sales

Location: Montague Gardens, Cape Town

Requirements: if you do not meet the requirements your application will not be considered

  • Matric
  • 5 years of progressive experience in Pump Sales
  • Experience in working within an ISO quality plan
  • Must have good ERP Systems knowledge
  • Must have a good understanding of the principles & practices of pumping equipment
  • Must have theoretical knowledge of pump hydraulics and systems
  • Must have knowledge of material properties

Responsibilities:

  • Ensuring all pricing policies are maintained and followed.
  • Researching and preparing reports and statistics in respect of monthly reports, management meetings, product line reporting, management review meetings, and training plans as needed.
  • Working with consultants, customers, and appropriate sources to market our products and services to become the supplier of choice for process equipment.
  • Assisting with developing and implementing supply chain initiatives that may improve our competitive position within the market.
  • Liaising with overseas organizations both within and outside the company to build industry and product-specific knowledge.
  • Assisting with the implementation of strategies and programs designed to improve Quality Assurance, Environmental, Health and Safety objectives.
  • Decision-making regarding new tenders.
  • Ensuring that good housekeeping practices are maintained in the work environment.
  • Formulating a sales strategy and set goals and targets.
  • Implementing a Call Schedule report.
  • Depending on the individual customer requirements and the volume of business, a call frequency shall be established and documented.
  • Conducting sales calls either telephonically for low volume Customers or urgent matters, or on a personal visit basis.
  • Keeping up to date on market trends and opposition activities.
  • The salesman shall confirm with the relevant departments that the company has the capability to quote on the required specification of the customer.
  • Generating an order number to confirm the order.
  • Generating a pump curve that supplies the technical information that is required for the pump assembly when required.
  • Quote for the repair/replacement of pumps.
  • Ensuring that a sufficient review of contract requirements is carried out.
  • Ensuring that contract requirements are properly defined and documented.
  • Ensuring that the Company has the capabilities to meet contractual requirements.
  • Ensuring that verbal or documented amendments are reviewed and addressed in the same manner as the original contract documents.
  • Handing over the job file to internal sales, once a confirmed order is received.
  • Following up on status reports with internal sales and advise the client on any changes to the delivery date.
  • Ensuring internal sales invoices and arranging orders for dispatch.
  • Ensuring that Non-conforming services found are rejected and addressed in accordance with the Procedure for the control of Non-Conforming Products.
  • Effectively handle customers’ complaints and reports of product/service non conformities.
  • Determining the steps needed to deal with any problem requiring preventive action.
  • Ensuring that all required reports are submitted on time as requested by the General Manager.
  • Ensuring that all meetings that are scheduled with the General Manager are attended.
  • Carrying out all other reasonable tasks that may be delegated from time to time.

