Technical Salesman (Pumps)

Our client in the engineering industry is urgently looking to employ a Technical Salesman with experience in pump sales
Location: Montague Gardens, Cape Town
Requirements: if you do not meet the requirements your application will not be considered
- Matric
- 5 years of progressive experience in Pump Sales
- Experience in working within an ISO quality plan
- Must have good ERP Systems knowledge
- Must have a good understanding of the principles & practices of pumping equipment
- Must have theoretical knowledge of pump hydraulics and systems
- Must have knowledge of material properties
Responsibilities:
- Ensuring all pricing policies are maintained and followed.
- Researching and preparing reports and statistics in respect of monthly reports, management meetings, product line reporting, management review meetings, and training plans as needed.
- Working with consultants, customers, and appropriate sources to market our products and services to become the supplier of choice for process equipment.
- Assisting with developing and implementing supply chain initiatives that may improve our competitive position within the market.
- Liaising with overseas organizations both within and outside the company to build industry and product-specific knowledge.
- Assisting with the implementation of strategies and programs designed to improve Quality Assurance, Environmental, Health and Safety objectives.
- Decision-making regarding new tenders.
- Ensuring that good housekeeping practices are maintained in the work environment.
- Formulating a sales strategy and set goals and targets.
- Implementing a Call Schedule report.
- Depending on the individual customer requirements and the volume of business, a call frequency shall be established and documented.
- Conducting sales calls either telephonically for low volume Customers or urgent matters, or on a personal visit basis.
- Keeping up to date on market trends and opposition activities.
- The salesman shall confirm with the relevant departments that the company has the capability to quote on the required specification of the customer.
- Generating an order number to confirm the order.
- Generating a pump curve that supplies the technical information that is required for the pump assembly when required.
- Quote for the repair/replacement of pumps.
- Ensuring that a sufficient review of contract requirements is carried out.
- Ensuring that contract requirements are properly defined and documented.
- Ensuring that the Company has the capabilities to meet contractual requirements.
- Ensuring that verbal or documented amendments are reviewed and addressed in the same manner as the original contract documents.
- Handing over the job file to internal sales, once a confirmed order is received.
- Following up on status reports with internal sales and advise the client on any changes to the delivery date.
- Ensuring internal sales invoices and arranging orders for dispatch.
- Ensuring that Non-conforming services found are rejected and addressed in accordance with the Procedure for the control of Non-Conforming Products.
- Effectively handle customers’ complaints and reports of product/service non conformities.
- Determining the steps needed to deal with any problem requiring preventive action.
- Ensuring that all required reports are submitted on time as requested by the General Manager.
- Ensuring that all meetings that are scheduled with the General Manager are attended.
- Carrying out all other reasonable tasks that may be delegated from time to time.