A Go-Getter sales agent at Globla Direct Benoni

May 14, 2021

If you see yourself as a go getter sales agent, then this is for you!

We are looking for people to join our team as a sales representative in the insurance industry. We offer the world’s greatest opportunity.
We provide you with the training and the system to build your own business.

Requirements:

  • Matric of NQF level 4
  • South African ID
  • Must have a Smart phone
  • Live close or in the Benoni area
  • Want to grow
  • Goal driven

If you qualify send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or send us your name to our WhatsApp number [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Filed sales
  • Direct Sale

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position