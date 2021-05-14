A Go-Getter sales agent at Globla Direct Benoni

If you see yourself as a go getter sales agent, then this is for you!

We are looking for people to join our team as a sales representative in the insurance industry. We offer the world’s greatest opportunity.

We provide you with the training and the system to build your own business.

Requirements:

Matric of NQF level 4

South African ID

Must have a Smart phone

Live close or in the Benoni area

Want to grow

Goal driven

If you qualify send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or send us your name to our WhatsApp number [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Filed sales

Direct Sale

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position