Accounts Manager

May 14, 2021

The Accounts Manager will be responsible for proactive marketing, Sourcing and Management of Investments including client relationship management.

The successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:

  • Identify opportunities and proactively market and pursue new investment opportunities within the sector of responsibility.
  • Network with key role players in each sector
  • Present product offerings to various stakeholders
  • Negotiate and conclude business deals in line with divisional targets
  • Develop and maintain client relationships
  • Ensure process standards are adhered to for concluding investment approval
  • Follow up and advise clients on progress of investment application.
  • Assist the Due Diligence team and Financial Analysts in sourcing data or information
  • Utilise the analysed findings to prepare and submit the executive summary to the Credit committee
  • Manage the disbursement process and ensure the related standards are adhered
  • Manage and resolve conflict issues
  • Ensure all procedures and processes comply with the required legislation and/or corporate policies

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance / Agricultural
  • Three (3) years’ experience in an SMME financing
  • Three (3) years’ proven experience in deal

Requisite Functional Competencies

  • Advanced knowledge of SMME financing products and application of financing
  • Detailed understanding of SMME market
  • Strong customer acquisition, retention and relationship management skills
  • Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills
  • High focus on results and customer satisfaction
  • Ability to prioritise tasks and drive performance
  • Entrepreneurial and commercial skills
  • Knowledge of relevant legislation g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA etc.
  • Exceptional oral and written communication skills
  • Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Office packages
  • Must hold a valid driver’s license and own a reliable and roadworthy vehicle
  • Must be persuasive, assertive and flexible
  • Team and results focused.
  • Customer service orientated

Desired Skills:

  • Negotiations
  • SMME
  • Customer services
  • Product knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is based in the financial services sector

