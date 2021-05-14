Accounts Manager

The Accounts Manager will be responsible for proactive marketing, Sourcing and Management of Investments including client relationship management.

The successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:

Identify opportunities and proactively market and pursue new investment opportunities within the sector of responsibility.

Network with key role players in each sector

Present product offerings to various stakeholders

Negotiate and conclude business deals in line with divisional targets

Develop and maintain client relationships

Ensure process standards are adhered to for concluding investment approval

Follow up and advise clients on progress of investment application.

Assist the Due Diligence team and Financial Analysts in sourcing data or information

Utilise the analysed findings to prepare and submit the executive summary to the Credit committee

Manage the disbursement process and ensure the related standards are adhered

Manage and resolve conflict issues

Ensure all procedures and processes comply with the required legislation and/or corporate policies

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance / Agricultural

Three (3) years’ experience in an SMME financing

Three (3) years’ proven experience in deal

Requisite Functional Competencies

Advanced knowledge of SMME financing products and application of financing

Detailed understanding of SMME market

Strong customer acquisition, retention and relationship management skills

Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills

High focus on results and customer satisfaction

Ability to prioritise tasks and drive performance

Entrepreneurial and commercial skills

Knowledge of relevant legislation g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA etc.

Exceptional oral and written communication skills

Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Office packages

Must hold a valid driver’s license and own a reliable and roadworthy vehicle

Must be persuasive, assertive and flexible

Team and results focused.

Customer service orientated

Desired Skills:

Negotiations

SMME

Customer services

Product knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is based in the financial services sector

