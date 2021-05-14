Analyst Developer: Core Banking Back-end Software (CH644) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

The Analyst Developer will be responsible for project and solutions design, development, implementation and maintenance of Java-based initiatives on the Back-end Banking platform at the company.KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE Qualifications

Grade 12 National Certificate (Minimum) providing experience requirements are met (i.e in lieu of a diploma or degree, must have at least 5 years development experience OR

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science (Ideal) OR IT technical certification i.e., 1-year focused development course with CTI) with practical experience in software development

Experience Minimum:

More than 5 years experience with Solutions Design, development and implementation

Cumulatively 8 years proven experience in the tech stack and developments within a Java framework

Experience in the following development languages: Java JavaScript Framework XML HTML 5 CSS JSP SQL Web Services Spring Rest Services Mobile Development Maven



Ideal:

Banking and Finance experience

Knowledge Minimum:

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Banking systems environment

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Agile development life cycle

Ideal: Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Essential Competencies:

Adhering to Principles and Values

Presenting and Communicating Information

Learning and Researching

Creating and Innovating

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting and Responding to Change

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Deciding and Initiating action

Working with People

Adhering

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Skills

Communication Skills

Analytical Skills

Decision-making skills

Computer Literacy

Interpersonal & Relationship Management skills

Attention to detail.

Critical Thinking

Presentation skills

Problem-solving skills

General

Clear criminal record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment.

Willingness to work or be available overtime and/or weekends frequently.

A valid drivers license and own vehicle is preferred.

Required to work on a stand-by rota.

Able, willing and has infrastructure to work remotely as required.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

