Analyst Developer: Core Banking Back-end Software (CH644) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

May 14, 2021

The Analyst Developer will be responsible for project and solutions design, development, implementation and maintenance of Java-based initiatives on the Back-end Banking platform at the company.KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE Qualifications

  • Grade 12 National Certificate (Minimum) providing experience requirements are met (i.e in lieu of a diploma or degree, must have at least 5 years development experience OR
  • Bachelors Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science (Ideal) OR IT technical certification i.e., 1-year focused development course with CTI) with practical experience in software development

Experience Minimum:

  • More than 5 years experience with Solutions Design, development and implementation
  • Cumulatively 8 years proven experience in the tech stack and developments within a Java framework
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • Java
    • JavaScript Framework
    • XML
    • HTML 5
    • CSS
    • JSP
    • SQL
    • Web Services
    • Spring
    • Rest Services
    • Mobile Development
    • Maven

Ideal:

  • Banking and Finance experience

Knowledge Minimum:

  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices
  • Banking systems environment
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Agile development life cycle

Ideal: Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Essential Competencies:

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Learning and Researching
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Deciding and Initiating action
  • Working with People
  • Adhering
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Skills

  • Communication Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Decision-making skills
  • Computer Literacy
  • Interpersonal & Relationship Management skills
  • Attention to detail.
  • Critical Thinking
  • Presentation skills
  • Problem-solving skills

General

  • Clear criminal record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment.
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and/or weekends frequently.
  • A valid drivers license and own vehicle is preferred.
  • Required to work on a stand-by rota.
  • Able, willing and has infrastructure to work remotely as required.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

