Analyst Developer: Core Banking Back-end Software (CH644) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

The Analyst Developer will be responsible for project and solutions design, development, implementation and maintenance of Java-based initiatives on the Back-end Banking platform at the company.KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE Qualifications
- Grade 12 National Certificate (Minimum) providing experience requirements are met (i.e in lieu of a diploma or degree, must have at least 5 years development experience OR
- Bachelors Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science (Ideal) OR IT technical certification i.e., 1-year focused development course with CTI) with practical experience in software development
Experience Minimum:
- More than 5 years experience with Solutions Design, development and implementation
- Cumulatively 8 years proven experience in the tech stack and developments within a Java framework
- Experience in the following development languages:
- Java
- JavaScript Framework
- XML
- HTML 5
- CSS
- JSP
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
- Rest Services
- Mobile Development
- Maven
Ideal:
- Banking and Finance experience
Knowledge Minimum:
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Banking systems environment
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Agile development life cycle
Ideal: Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Essential Competencies:
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Learning and Researching
- Creating and Innovating
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Deciding and Initiating action
- Working with People
- Adhering
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Skills
- Communication Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Decision-making skills
- Computer Literacy
- Interpersonal & Relationship Management skills
- Attention to detail.
- Critical Thinking
- Presentation skills
- Problem-solving skills
General
- Clear criminal record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment.
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and/or weekends frequently.
- A valid drivers license and own vehicle is preferred.
- Required to work on a stand-by rota.
- Able, willing and has infrastructure to work remotely as required.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.