Assistant Finance Manager

Vacancy exists for an Assistant Financial Manager to join the finance team of a well-established financial services concern in Centurion.

Minimum Requirements

B Com Accounting / Related + completed articles (SAIPA or SAICA)

Experience in managing and leading a team

Experience in a regulatory / fund administration environment would be advantageous

Duties will include but not be limited to

Preparation and review of financial statements and statutory reports.

Ensure the accuracy of the General Ledger.

Review, authorise and release all payments to creditors and suppliers.

Liaise with relevant banks, asset managers, actuaries and auditors to obtain relevant information for monthly and annual financial statements.

Review all monthly, quarterly and annual reports and reconciliations preparing by members of the Finance Department.

Management of Finance Department.

Desired Skills:

financial management

accounting

