Case Manager – Clinical Risk Management (Pretoria)

Experience: 2 to 4 Years in similar position

Managed Care organisation seeks to employ an experienced Registered Nurse Case Manager in Clinical Benefit Management. Responsible for management on progress regarding long term & high cost cases for hospitalised & home care patients.

Key Requirements:

Registered Nurse with active SANC registration

2 to 4 years experience in Clinical Benefit Management in Managed Care /Medical Scheme sector essential

Responsible for high cost long term cases

Expertise in clinical guidelines

Expertise in ICD10 codes and various clinical coding/ CPT Coding

Good understanding regarding scheme rules regarding tariffs and discounts in order to negotiate accordingly

Maintaining progress regarding long term & high cost cases of hospitalised & home care patients

Follow due processes on case escalations processes regarding cases requiring participation from internal Senior Health Professionals

Responsible for handling calls and enquiries

Managing services and care to the minimise member’s risk

Identifying hospitalised members for transfer to step down facilities etc to remain cost effective

Communicate clinical funding recommendations via hospital authorisation notes to doctor, member, suppliers, and service providers

Valid Drivers License and own vehicle

Coordinate visits as and when required

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Qualification as Registered Nurse

Copy of SANC Registration

Copy of valid Drivers License

Comprehensive CV detailing your Clinical Risk Management experience

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

