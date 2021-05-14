Urgent JOB Opportunity: Computer Application Teacher
Rate; 250/hr 14 hours A week
Requirements :
- 2 to 3 years experience teaching CAT for grade 10,11 and 12
- Highly proficient in English (conversational and written)
- Must be registered with SACE
- Must have a Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Education or Related.
To apply please call [Phone Number Removed];
NB: Only candidates who are available immediately must apply.
Desired Skills:
- CAT TEACHER
- Secondary school
- SACE
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Primary Education
- 2 to 5 years Teaching
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma