CAT Teacher

May 14, 2021

Urgent JOB Opportunity: Computer Application Teacher

Rate; 250/hr 14 hours A week

Requirements :

  • 2 to 3 years experience teaching CAT for grade 10,11 and 12
  • Highly proficient in English (conversational and written)
  • Must be registered with SACE
  • Must have a Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Education or Related.

To apply please call [Phone Number Removed];

NB: Only candidates who are available immediately must apply.

Desired Skills:

  • CAT TEACHER
  • Secondary school
  • SACE

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Primary Education
  • 2 to 5 years Teaching

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position