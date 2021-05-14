Client Service Officer

Duties And Responsibilities:
- Client Reporting (Adhoc, daily, monthly and quarterly)
- Portfolio cash flow and transaction implementation (close interaction with Curo Fund Services
- Maintain an in depth knowledge of client and products invested by client
- Assist with the preparation of presentations for client report backs
- Liaison with clients (new clients, portfolio restructures and query management)
- Managing client queries and day-to-day problem solving
- Comprehensive support to the Account Executives in order to successfully service the client
- Building relationships with internal and external clients and suppliers
- Building and maintaining a positive working relationship with internal stakeholders
- Ad hoc duties and projects from time to time.
- Identify and analyse opportunities that will improve business efficiency.
- Updating of CRM system
- Accurately capture fees on Revport
- Be able to evaluate the impact of changes in the business environment on the billing cycle and if required make recommendations on how to ensure the billing cycle is not negatively impacted
Minimum Requirements:
- B.Comm degree or B.BusSci degree with Information Systems
- Management with IT and Information Systems
- A minimum of 4-5 years’ experience within a similar role, in an asset management environment.
- Sound technical understanding of financial services industry
- Regulatory Knowledge
- Excellent listening, communication and inter-personal Knowledge and Skills
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Client Service
- Regulatory Knowledge