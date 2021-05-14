Consolidation Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Consolidation Accountant to join a dynamic team in Durban.

Minimum Requirements:

Chartered Accountant, Preferably with 1/2 years experience in consolidation and IFRS technical

Job Purpose



To ensure accurate and timeous reporting of consolidated financial results

To ensure that the Financial Reporting function is supported through the provision of input in the areas of financial and performance reporting and accounting technical advice

Consolidation process and consolidated group accounts

Review and analysis of monthly reports received and queries resolved with the divisions

Perform the allocated consolidation/s and assess consolidation for reasonableness

Improving the consolidation process through innovation

Preparation of reporting documents for board and management reporting’s incorporating:

Balance Sheet Income Statement Cash flow Statements Management Income Statement

IFRS Technical

Providing technical accounting opinions on current or future accounting transactions/processes within the group

Liaising with the group’s auditors and advisors on changes in the accounting standards and legislation to ensure compliance

Identifying the possible impact (quantitative and qualitative) to the group

Updating the group accounting policies for changes in the accounting standards

Communicating and discussing changes with the manager

Relationship management



Establish and maintain relationships with financial accountants and managers

Providing assistance with problems they may encounter

Annual Audit

Prepare for and coordinate interim and annual audit

Identify and implement audit process improvements that will increase efficiencies

Financial Reports

Prepare annual financial statements for allocated companies

Assist with the annual financial statements for other head office companies

Ad hoc reports as required

