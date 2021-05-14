Consolidation Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Consolidation Accountant to join a dynamic team in Durban.
Minimum Requirements:
Chartered Accountant, Preferably with 1/2 years experience in consolidation and IFRS technical
Job Purpose
- To ensure accurate and timeous reporting of consolidated financial results
- To ensure that the Financial Reporting function is supported through the provision of input in the areas of financial and performance reporting and accounting technical advice
Consolidation process and consolidated group accounts
- Review and analysis of monthly reports received and queries resolved with the divisions
- Perform the allocated consolidation/s and assess consolidation for reasonableness
- Improving the consolidation process through innovation
- Preparation of reporting documents for board and management reporting’s incorporating:
- Balance Sheet
- Income Statement
- Cash flow Statements
- Management Income Statement
IFRS Technical
- Providing technical accounting opinions on current or future accounting transactions/processes within the group
- Liaising with the group’s auditors and advisors on changes in the accounting standards and legislation to ensure compliance
- Identifying the possible impact (quantitative and qualitative) to the group
- Updating the group accounting policies for changes in the accounting standards
- Communicating and discussing changes with the manager
Relationship management
- Establish and maintain relationships with financial accountants and managers
- Providing assistance with problems they may encounter
Annual Audit
- Prepare for and coordinate interim and annual audit
- Identify and implement audit process improvements that will increase efficiencies
Financial Reports
- Prepare annual financial statements for allocated companies
- Assist with the annual financial statements for other head office companies
- Ad hoc reports as required